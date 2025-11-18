Ethiopian Airlines Commits to Order 11 Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has committed to purchasing 11 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets, the companies announced during the Dubai Airshow.

In a statement, the airline said the order, covering 11 Boeing 737-8 aircraft, will support its plans to expand regional and international networks and strengthen its Addis Ababa hub.

"We are thrilled to be announcing our agreement with Boeing for an additional 11 B737-8 airplanes during the Dubai Airshow," said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that the new jets will help advance the airline's long-term strategic growth plans.

"We are pleased that our partnership with Boeing continues to deepen, and we look forward to flying Boeing aircraft for years to come while offering our customers high-performance airplanes with superior comfort."

Ethiopian Airlines currently deploys the 737 MAX across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southern Europe, markets that require high efficiency, quick turnarounds, and frequent service.

"Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to expanding its 737 MAX fleet underscores its leadership in Africa," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

"This agreement also strengthens our nearly 80-year partnership with the airline and the region. We are proud that our efficient and versatile airplanes will continue to support Ethiopian Airlines' growth as it further connects Africa with the world," McMullen added.

The carrier operates the largest Boeing fleet in Africa and holds the continent's largest backlog of 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Boeing said it remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and global economic opportunity, while upholding its core values of safety, quality, and integrity.