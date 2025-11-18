Uganda: National Prayer Week Launched As PFF Condemns Besigye Detention

One year after his high-profile arrest, veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye remains incarcerated, prompting his new political party, the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), to declare a national "Besigye Prayer Week" and strongly condemn the government and judiciary.

Addressing journalists at the party's Katonga Road offices, PFF leaders decried the continued detention of Dr. Besigye and his aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, who remain on remand without trial on treason-linked charges.

The Front claimed Dr. Besigye survived an assassination attempt on the day of his arrest--November 16, 2024--alleging it was part of a plot to silence him for challenging President Yoweri Museveni's rule.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and long-time critic of the NRM government, has been held at Luzira Prison since his arrest in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was later charged with illegal possession of firearms, treachery, and treason.

PFF leaders expressed frustration that despite a full year passing, Dr. Besigye's case has never been heard, saying authorities appear to be "still looking for information."

They recalled repeated bail applications that were rejected despite his consistent record of appearing in court. Speakers accused judicial officers of giving "unfounded reasons" to prolong his detention, arguing that proceedings in the High Court have been even worse than those in the General Court Martial, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional for civilians in January 2025.

The Front noted that Dr. Besigye's absence has left a political void for many Ugandans seeking change. "We commiserate, but we are grateful the Doctor is alive," one leader said, adding that the struggle has shifted from dismantling military courts to confronting what they called "state capture" in civilian courts.

In response, the People's Front for Freedom announced a set of actions they believe will reenergize the push for Besigye's release.

They declared a national "Besigye Prayer Week" for all peace-loving Ugandans, urged opposition candidates to begin their rallies with prayers for Besigye, and emphasised that the fight for political prisoners must be treated as the "battle of our lifetime."

They also appealed to the Judiciary not to turn into a "torture chamber," questioning why Besigye remains detained without progress.

The Front further called on the ICC and development partners to take action, warning against the "silence conspiracy" they say enables abuses.

Following the press briefing, PFF members traveled to Luzira Prison to pray with Dr. Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale, reaffirming their commitment to both spiritual and political solidarity. They also urged the Uganda Law Society to join the effort as a friend of the court.