Uganda: Bugweri's Busesa Health Centre Iv to Be Upgraded to District Hospital, Museveni Announces

NRM presidential candidate President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to upgrade Busesa Health Centre IV into a fully fledged district hospital, saying the move will strengthen healthcare delivery in Bugweri District.

"In terms of health facilities, I can see you have one Health Centre IV and six Health Centre IIIs without a district hospital. Our plan is to upgrade Busesa Health Centre IV to a general hospital, elevate Idudi Health Centre II in Idudi Town Council to Health Centre III, and Nsale Health Centre II to Health Centre III in Ibulanku Town Council," Museveni said.

The President made the remarks on Monday afternoon during a campaign rally at Kyabazinga Grounds in Bugweri District, Busoga sub-region.

Museveni noted that government is currently expanding the maternity ward at Busesa Health Centre IV and constructing incinerators at Busembatia Health Centre III, Nawangisa Health Centre III, and Minani Health Centre III.

Earlier, Bugweri NRM chairman Shaban Sadiq Nkuutu asked the President to provide a full road unit for the district, saying the current one is incomplete.

"The road unit we got only has two machines. We want a complete unit so that we can work with local government to improve roads and enable voters to transport their goods," Nkuutu said.

He also requested the tarmacking of the Nawangisa-Nakivumbi road, with spurs linking to Iganga and Mayuge, as well as the establishment of an industrial park and a district hospital.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, echoed the need for a district hospital, saying it should be prioritized to save lives--particularly those of expectant mothers. She also called for the tarmacking of the Ngondwe-Busembatia road.

Museveni Responds

In his response, Museveni said each district is entitled to a full road unit and attributed Bugweri's shortfall to its status as a newly created district.

"I have noted that the district does not have enough road equipment, and we are going to sort that out. That was the reason I bought a lot of equipment from Japan. I wanted each district to have its own unit so there are no excuses for failing to work on roads," he said.

On the request to tarmac the Nawangisa-Busesa-Nakivumbi-Nondwe-Iganga road, Museveni said it would be considered.

"Most of the roads I work on are in my head because I used them during the struggle. This road is new information to me, and I will follow it up."

The President reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring every parish has a primary school and every sub-county has a secondary school.

Museveni also urged residents to take advantage of government wealth-creation programs, cautioning them against confusing infrastructure development with household wealth.

"Even if development is present, you will still find poor people near the road. That's why we say: separate development from wealth. This is what the NRM has been telling Ugandans for the last 60 years," he said.

He noted that initiatives such as Entandikwa, NAADS, Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga, and the Parish Development Model (PDM) continue to support households in overcoming poverty.

"PDM is continuing. All that money is not for roads but for fighting poverty in homes," he added, warning residents against being misled by politicians.

According to government data, Bugweri's 36 PDM SACCOs have cumulatively received Shs11.1 billion, benefiting 11,387 households, while Shs960 million has been disbursed to 18 Emyooga SACCOs, supporting 21,250 members.

Earlier, the First Lady, Janet Museveni also rallied locals to vote for President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers.

"We are here to salute the NRM for the work it has done for this country. We want to protect the gains achieved and focus on what will be done in the next five years so that Uganda can take a qualitative leap in its transformation," she said.

"On the day of voting, you must go in person to choose your President--President Museveni--and the entire lineup of NRM flag bearers. This gives the NRM the opportunity to protect the peace we have and ensure our country continues on the path of development," she said.

Mrs. Museveni emphasized that unity within the party remains crucial for sustaining national progress.

"We must understand that our unity as the NRM is vital for this country to move forward. When we stand together, Uganda stands stronger," she remarked.