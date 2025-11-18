Uganda: Mityana Police Arrest Security Guard After Abandoning Gun, Causing Panic in Community

Police in Mityana have arrested Oyiru Patrick, a security guard attached to SGA Securico, after he allegedly abandoned his duty station and dumped his firearm on a public road, sparking fear among residents of Kitinkokola Village in Ttamu Division, Mityana Municipality.

According to Lameck Kigozi, the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Oyiru had been deployed to guard Bodaboda Banja at Edens City Garden building when he deserted his beat before the authorised withdrawal time.

His service rifle a SAR (Semi-Automatic Rifle), new model, loaded with five rounds of ammunition was later discovered lying unattended near a mosque in Kitinkokola.

Kigozi noted that the sight of an abandoned firearm caused panic among residents. "Such an incident naturally raises fear in the community, especially considering the risks associated with an unsecured gun," He noted.

Police praised the first responders who found the weapon and immediately alerted authorities."We appreciate the vigilance of the residents who came across the gun and informed us without delay.

Their quick action helped avert potential danger," Kigozi added.The firearm and ammunition were successfully recovered from the scene and secured by police.Despite the alarm it caused, police assured the public that the situation is under control.

"There is no cause for panic. The gun has been recovered, and the suspect is now in our custody," Kigozi emphasised.

Investigations are underway to establish why the guard abandoned his post and whether his actions posed additional security risks. Police say Oyiru will be charged with reckless and negligent conduct, given the seriousness of his actions.