Tunisia: President of Republic - Alliance of Civilisations Must Be Based On Shared Human and Universal Values

Tunis — President Kais Saied, during his meeting on Monday at the Carthage Palace with Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) and Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations and UN Envoy to Combat Islamophobia stated that "the alliance between civilisations must be founded on shared human and universal values."

In the meeting, which addressed "a set of cultural and civilisational issues in the current global context," the President of the Republic stressed that "there is no hierarchy between nations or civilisations, and the world is changing at an unprecedented pace. It is necessary to abandon certain concepts that have become obsolete and overtaken by events," according to a statement from the Presidency.

He added that "those who oppose this alliance, advocate a clash of civilisations, or persist in hostility toward Islam and many other peoples have already been rejected by reality and history will confirm their marginalisation."

President Kais Saied emphasised that justice and freedom must prevail not only within states but also within the entire human community, noting that dividing peoples into "civilized" and "barbaric" is a colonial form of racism that has led only to tragedies, wars, and the plundering of oppressed peoples' resources.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reiterated that "a new legitimacy is now emerging, one that will ultimately uphold the values of freedom, justice, and final emancipation."

For his part, the Director-General of ICESCO said in a video statement posted by the Presidency that "President Kais Saied enlightened us with some of his proposals about the role of the Alliance of Civilisations and civilisational dialogue in today's world."

He added: "We also discussed the future, artificial intelligence, the crises facing the world, and how to find appropriate solutions."

He noted that he told the President of the Republic that "a peaceful and united world cannot be built unless it is grounded in values of order, justice, and freedom, values that also define the emblem of the Tunisian Republic."

The High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilisations and UN Envoy on Combatting Islamophobia also underscored, in a similar statement, "the importance of meeting President Kais Saied at such a critical and pivotal moment in the history of humanity."

He said the meeting reviewed the role of the UN Alliance of Civilisations and that President Saied expressed strong support for it, noting full alignment in views regarding establishing an alliance for humanity and working together for all humankind.