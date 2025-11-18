Malawi: NM PLC Injects K75.5 Million Into Ictam Innovation Jam

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K75.5 million to the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) to support the 2025 Innovation Jam, extending a partnership that has now run for six years.

The Innovation Jam will run alongside the annual ICT conference from November 19 to 22, 2025 under the theme 'AI for Sustainable Development', reflecting the growing influence of artificial intelligence globally.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Monday, NBM plc's Head of Digital Financial Services, William Kaunda, said the sponsorship aims to nurture emerging ideas within Malawi's ICT sector.

"Many talented innovators in Malawi's ICT sector often lack the platform or support to grow their ideas. Our aim is to provide that structured support so these innovations can thrive," said Kaunda.

Kaunda added that the Bank has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICTAM to ensure structured incubation of innovations arising from the Innovation Jam.

"With this MoU, we are committing to providing continuous support and guidance to the innovators over the next three years," he said.

He also emphasized that the Bank's digital drive and the increasing sophistication of cybercrime make artificial intelligence crucial.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer optional for us. To combat modern fraud and protect our customers, we need advanced AI tools to detect and prevent threats efficiently," he said

ICTAM President, Clarence Gama, expressed gratitude for the Bank's continued support.

"We are excited and grateful. The National Bank has held our hands for a very long time. This is a big testament to how the corporate sector is willing to drive technology and innovation in the country," said Gama.

Gama added that the event will include pitching sessions by tech innovators, judged by a selected panel.