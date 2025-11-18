Africa: French Embassy Launches Création Africa 2 to Boost Cultural Entrepreneurship

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of France, and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) have announced the return of Création Africa, an ambitious programme designed to strengthen and elevate cultural entrepreneurship across South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi.

Création Africa takes a comprehensive and hands-on approach, blending mentorship, incubation, training, funding, and networking to empower cultural entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. The programme places particular emphasis on entrepreneurs who are ready to scale up their ventures through dedicated mentorship and investment support.

In a statement, the Ambassador of France to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, H.E. David Martinon, said Création Africa is a powerful catalyst for innovation and collaboration.

"Création Africa empowers creative entrepreneurs from South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi to grow, innovate and collaborate. Through this program, deployed in several African countries, France supports cultural and creative industries as they contribute to sustainable growth and job creation," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The initiative invites entrepreneurs aged 18 and above, working within the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) and residing in any of the three participating countries, to apply for the programme. Successful applicants will participate in an intensive mentorship programme scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Out of all submissions, 50 entrepreneurs will be selected to undergo a 7-week intensive mentorship process designed to sharpen their business models and equip them with crucial tools, guidance and industry expertise.

The Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) span a wide range of sectors that drive cultural expression and economic development. These include visual and performing arts, film and television, craft and design, architecture, fashion, digital media, gaming, animation, cultural heritage, and creative or cultural promotion spaces.