African Union Commission Chairperson Congratulates the Kingdom of Morocco On Its Independence Anniversary

18 November 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of the Kingdom of Morocco Anniversary of the country's independence.

This important day commemorates the historic moment, when Morocco regained its full sovereignty following a long and determined struggle for national liberation. The resilience, unity and unwavering commitment of the Moroccan people during this period remain a powerful example of Africa's journey toward freedom, dignity and self-determination.

The Chairperson commended Morocco's unwavering commitment to continental integration and economic transformation, notably acknowledged its active role in acknowledge Morocco's continued contributions to the African Union and to the advancement of peace, development, and regional cooperation across our continent.

The African Union Commission reaffirms its solidarity with the Government and people of Morocco as they celebrate this historic occasion and look ahead to an even more peaceful, prosperous, and united Africa, guided by the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

Happy Independence Day!

