Algeria: Interview Waiver Update September 18, 2025

press release

All applicants for nonimmigrant visas must now complete an in-person interview with a consular officer, regardless of age.

This includes applicants under 14 and over 79, who were previously exempt.

Exceptions apply for certain diplomatic and official visas, as well as renewals of B1/B2 visas that expired within the last 12 months, provided the prior visa was issued for full validity and the applicant was at least 18 years old at the time of issuance.

For more information please visit: travel.state.gov