Algeria: Interview Waiver Update September 18, 2025

18 November 2025
United States Embassy (Algiers)
press release

All applicants for nonimmigrant visas must now complete an in-person interview with a consular officer, regardless of age.

This includes applicants under 14 and over 79, who were previously exempt.

Exceptions apply for certain diplomatic and official visas, as well as renewals of B1/B2 visas that expired within the last 12 months, provided the prior visa was issued for full validity and the applicant was at least 18 years old at the time of issuance.

For more information please visit: travel.state.gov

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Algiers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.