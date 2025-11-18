Algeria: AI in the Classroom: Transforming Teaching and Learning

18 November 2025
United States Embassy (Algiers)
press release

The TESOL DZAIR Association is proud to announce its upcoming 3rd International Conference, themed "AI in the Classroom: Transforming Teaching and Learning."

This major academic event is dedicated to advancing the future of English language teaching in Algeria through innovation, collaboration, and the meaningful integration of technology in education.

We invite educators, researchers, and professionals from all English language teaching contexts and related fields across Algeria and beyond to participate in this three-day conference, which will be held at Mohamed Khider University in Biskra from December 20-22, 2025.

With over 500 participants expected, the conference offers a unique opportunity to connect with local and international ELT experts, exchange ideas, and gain new perspectives on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the classroom experience.

This year's program will feature workshops, talks, and interactive sessions led by distinguished trainers and speakers from Algeria and abroad -- all focused on exploring practical and innovative ways to enhance teaching and learning with AI.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn, network, and be part of a community shaping the future of English language education in Algeria.

