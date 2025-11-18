Zimbabwe: Magaya Slams State for Conducting Investigations On Social Media, Says He Is Ready for Rape, Fraud Trial

Lawyers representing Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya and his wife on Tuesday accused the State of conducting investigations "through social media", insisting their clients are ready to proceed to trial.

Magaya and his wife face 13 fraud charges, while the cleric is also charged separately with rape. Their companies, Planet Africa and Yadah Connect, are jointly charged.

"The accused persons are ready and the State should investigate the matter in a manner which is not prejudicial to the accused persons," said lead counsel Admire Rubaya.

The couple appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa for routine remand, and the matter was postponed to December 9 as investigations continue.

Prosecutors requested the postponement, arguing that inquiries were still underway. However, Rubaya, together with lawyer Malvern Mapako, countered that the State should proceed to trial instead of issuing statements on social media.

This follows several police statements, one calling for victims to come forward and another alleging a US$200,000 scheme to bribe the justice system, remarks which Magaya says are prejudicial.

"The State should bring the accused to trial. They have been investigating the matter since 2022. They should take a leaf from the police homicide department which investigates and bring people to court and not statements.

"They are busy issuing statements as if matters are won on social media. Recently, the accused complained that the police issued a statement alleging there is a fund of 200 thousand to bribe judges, magistrates and instead of arresting the people they are putting out statements.

"There is no need for megaphone investigations. They have been investigating this case and should not develop jelly legs.

"This matter should not just be a statistic that in 2025 there was a case involving Magaya," Rubaya said.

Prosecutors allege the couple misrepresented to congregants and followers that they had secured large tracts of land for residential developments in Chishawasha, Norton, Westgate, Fern Valley (Mutare), Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Arcturus, Ruwa, Manyame, and Nyatsime. The companies allegedly collected about US$50,000 and R190,000 from prospective homeowners for stands that never materialised.

In his bail application, Magaya addressed the rape allegations, dismissing them as fabrications "at the instance of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission," which he said "has misused its powers to force these two complainants into concocting all manner of allegations" against him.