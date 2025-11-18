Botswana: Jwaneng Galaxy Draws Near FNB Premiership Log Summit

Gaborone — "I fear the white man's liquor more than I fear the assegai of the Matebele," the historic quote by Khama III (1837-1923), could easily have been attributed to Jwaneng Galaxy spokesperson Tankiso Morake after this weekend's round of fixtures.

This sentiment would have reflected the relief of seeing his side withstand an early onslaught from Matebele FC, absorbing wave after wave of attacks, remaining composed despite trailing early, and ultimately emerging the stronger side with a 3-2 triumph over the Kgatleng outfit.

The three vital points reduced the gap at the top of the FNB Premiership log to a single point, with Galaxy now on 25 points one behind leaders, Gaborone United but crucially, with a game in hand.

GU, who were held to a goalless draw by Mochudi Centre Chiefs on Friday night, remain at the summit on 26 points. The Reds will be eager to claim maximum points in their next two matches, hosting TAFIC next weekend before their midweek top-of-the-table clash away to Galaxy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the first match of Sunday's FNB Premiership double-header at the GU Stadium, Galaxy were initially pinned back by a purposeful Matebele side that showed attacking intent from the onset.

Playing fluid, ground-passing football, Reneilwe Letsholonyane's charges denied Galaxy any meaningful attacking rhythm in the opening stages.

Thomas Rasebopela put Matebele ahead in the 18th minute, and 10 minutes later only a goal-line clearance prevented Chris Mwamba from doubling the lead for Kuka Ntsu.

Galaxy's early woes were compounded when match officials noted that Onkabetse Makgantai was wearing a jersey that neither bore his name nor matched the number on the match-day sheet.

It appeared the Galaxy kit manager had forgotten Makgantai's official jersey in Jwaneng. To satisfy the referee and limit embarrassment, Galaxy substituted Makgantai midway through the first half, introducing Omaatla Kebatho. Kebatho partnered Thabang Sesinyi in a two-man attack that would later yield dividends.

Matebele continued to dominate beyond the half-hour mark and earned a penalty after Mwamba was pulled down in the box by Tebogo Kopelang. However, Malaise Mokhele squandered the opportunity, striking the crossbar.

A minute before the interval, Sesinyi levelled matters with a low strike inside the box, sending the teams to the break tied at 1-1.

Galaxy struck immediately after the restart, Kebatho firing them ahead in the 46th minute. The visitors then pressed for a third goal, piling pressure on the hosts. But against the run of play, Matebele equalised in the 56th minute, Yashe Dambe capitalising on a goalkeeping error by Victor James to make it 2-2.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dynamo Fredericks restored Galaxy's lead in the 68th minute, a goal that ultimately sealed the 3-2 victory. In the second match of the double-header, Township Rollers and BDF XI played to a 2-2 draw.

Popa and 'The Real Matebele' contested an evenly balanced match, with BDF XI drawing first blood through Boikobo Rannyena in the 25th minute. On the stroke of halftime, former BDF striker Godfrey Tauyatswala scored against his old club, making it 1-1 at the break.

The second half offered little in terms of goalmouth action until the dying minutes, when late drama unfolded. Tauyatswala appeared to have secured victory for Rollers with three minutes remaining, only for BDF XI to respond almost immediately through Ronald Setshego.

The match ended 2-2, leaving Rollers,who had won their first four matches before losing momentum,on 19 points, seven behind leaders GU. Popa sit sixth on the log, three points ahead of BDF XI, who occupy eighth position with 16 points.

BOPA