African Leaders' Addis Ababa Declaration On Climate Change and Call to Action

We, Heads of State and Government of Member States of the African Union, guided by the principles of Agenda 2063 and sustainable development goals, gathered for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 8 to 10 September 2025, in the presence of other global leaders, intergovernmental organizations, Regional Economic Communities, United Nations agencies, private sector, civil society organizations, Indigenous Peoples, Local Communities, farmers' organizations, children, youth, women and academia, hereby: