Mozambique: Four Killed By Terrorists in Memba

Maputo — A group of Islamist terrorists have killed at least four people in Mazua administrative post, Memba district, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

The murderous attack took place over the weekend and videos that went viral on social media show bodies of four young people lying on the ground. One of them was beheaded and the other three were shot dead.

The last attack against Nampula province was carried out on 30 September and 3 October, when the terrorists raided the Administrative Posts of Lúrio and Chipene. Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado, where at least 4,500 people have been killed and over one million displaced.

However, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been warning that the violence is tending to spread to other regions, especially in Nampula.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This attack gives a clear indication that the jihadists are moving southwards, into the coastal districts of Nampula.

According to Manuel Cintura, the Memba district administrator, the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) have been deployed to the region to provide protection and respond to any threat.

Cintura also said that there are not many details about the attack but he claimed that "the area is being controlled and protected by the Mozambican forces. What I know is that the Mozambican forces are pursuing the enemy'.

He explained that the lack of official information is a result of the absence of the head of the Mazua administrative post and difficulties in communicating with other local administration officials. "Unfortunately, the heads of the Mazua, Lúrio and Memba-sede administrative posts went to Beira on an induction course', he said.

According to the education authorities, over 1,700 pupils are at risk of missing their final exams in the Lúrio and Chipene administrative posts, in Memba district, as a result of insecurity caused by terrorist incursions.