Mozambique: Verification Commission Must Oversee Compliance With Public Probity Law

Maputo — The President of the Administrative Tribunal (TA), Ana Maria Gemo, has called on the Tribunal's Reception and Verification Commission (CRV) to oversee compliance with the public probity law by public servants.

The CRV is responsible for receiving, analyzing and controlling the declarations of their assets by magistrates of the Public Prosecutor's Office (PGR), and other senior officials

Gemo was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at a ceremony in which she swore into office Assucena Nassone Baúque, Leopoldina Vasco Martins, Olga Tomás da Silva, and Silva Filipe Mabota as new CRV members. The body will be chaired by the Judge Ana Maria Rafael Maela.

"This is the first step towards strengthening transparency and integrity in the exercise of public office. This commission has the responsibility to act with absolute rigor. This body must use its technical, human and material capacity to rigorously monitor the declarations of assets, identifying any signs of illicit wealth and reporting them to the competent authorities. Compliance with the law is not only a legal duty, but also an expression of ethical and civic responsibility', she said.

According to Gemo, since the beginning of 2025, all asset declarations have been submitted electronically, in accordance with the Law on Public Probity as amended in 2024.

"This transition to digital means a significant advance in modernization, providing greater speed, transparency, and security to the declarations. The Electronic Asset Declaration Module (e-DB), developed by the PGR in partnership with the Center for the Development of Financial Information Systems (CEDSIF) is particularly relevant in this modernization', she said.

She explained that the platform centralizes and automates all phases of receiving, verifying, and controlling the declarations. "The e-DB is now a fundamental instrument for managing asset declarations, allowing decisions based on structured, updated, and verifiable data', she said.

"Professionalism, technical rigor, and confidentiality are expected from each member of this body. The success of this mission will depend on their seriousness', she added.

In addition to verifying declarations, the commission plays an active role in raising awareness among magistrates about fulfilling their reporting obligations.

She recalled that the TA has adopted several measures within the framework of preventing and combating corruption, including the creation of the Public Ethics Commission, and the Internal Control Office.

"In 2025, we processed two disciplinary proceedings against court officials, which resulted in expulsions for illicit collections and misappropriation of state funds', Gemo said.