Mozambique: Advanced Technologies Crucial for Quality Monitoring

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Economy, Basílio Muhate, believes that advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analysis, are crucial instruments for companies interested in monitoring the quality of their products and services in real time.

According to Muhate, who was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, at the National Quality Conference, organized by the National Standardisation and Quality Institute (INNOQ), digitalization and automation are influencing the global trends of monitoring.

"The use of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analysis, can significantly improve companies' ability to monitor and guarantee quality in real time. The growing demand for sustainable products is forcing companies to adopt solutions that guarantee safety and a lower environmental impact', he said.

Muhate explained that the government is intensifying activities in Standardization, Metrology, Conformity Assessment, and Quality Management, with the aim of strengthening the national economy and responding to global challenges related to the competitiveness of Mozambican products and services.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister highlighted that 80 per cent of consumers are willing to pay more for high-quality services, which "demonstrates the need to focus on customer satisfaction to strengthen profitability and reduce the costs of acquiring new customers.'

"Under the motto, 'Your Partner for Quality', we are developing initiatives that boost the growth of the national economy and prepare the country to face global quality challenges. A quality management system is supported by an integrated set of processes, policies and procedures, planned and executed to ensure that products and services meet national and international technical standards, as well as consumer expectations', he said.

"These data reveal that quality is crucial for customer satisfaction and for the reputation of companies, essential factors for attracting new consumers and consolidating a leading market position', he added.

For his part, Geraldo Albazine, Director-General of INNOQ, called on Mozambican companies to adhere to certification, "because this is a fundamental requirement for access to demanding markets and for participation in major projects under way in the country.'

"All companies that have not yet started certification must begin preparing themselves, because only in this way will they be able to compete in more rigorous markets and integrate the major projects that Mozambique is carrying out', he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chairperson of the country's Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA), Álvaro Massingue, said that private business will continue cooperating with INNOQ and the Ministry of Economy in promoting policies that strengthen the culture of quality in the business environment.

"The CTA reaffirms its full availability to continue collaborating in promoting instruments that stimulate business excellence through quality', he said.