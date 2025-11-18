Africa: Expert - Africa Faces Worst Cholera Outbreak in 25 Years

Nairobi — Africa is facing the worst cholera outbreak in 25 years, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director General Jean Kaseya said in an online briefing.

According to him, the continent has recorded over 300,000 cholera cases since the beginning of the year, marking a 30% rise from 2024. Kaseya attributed the situation to fragile water infrastructure and ongoing conflicts.

In particular, Angola has reported over 33,000 cholera cases and 859 deaths this year. The situation is also difficult in Burundi, the expert noted.

Kaseya went on to say that the Ethiopian authorities had recorded eight suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever, while emergency response teams were working to contain the threat.

Meanwhile, the mpox outbreak is on the decline on the continent, even though it still poses a threat to Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, and Liberia.