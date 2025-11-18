Africa: Expert - Africa Faces Worst Cholera Outbreak in 25 Years

18 November 2025
The Independent (Kampala)
By Tass

Nairobi — Africa is facing the worst cholera outbreak in 25 years, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director General Jean Kaseya said in an online briefing.

According to him, the continent has recorded over 300,000 cholera cases since the beginning of the year, marking a 30% rise from 2024. Kaseya attributed the situation to fragile water infrastructure and ongoing conflicts.

In particular, Angola has reported over 33,000 cholera cases and 859 deaths this year. The situation is also difficult in Burundi, the expert noted.

Kaseya went on to say that the Ethiopian authorities had recorded eight suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever, while emergency response teams were working to contain the threat.

Meanwhile, the mpox outbreak is on the decline on the continent, even though it still poses a threat to Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, and Liberia.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.