Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Al-Shabaab Fighters in Targeted Operations in Mudug and Bakool

18 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali security forces carried out targeted operations in central and southern regions of the country, killing multiple Al-Shabaab fighters and seizing weapons, officials said Tuesday.

In the Mudug region, Macawisleyda forces struck militants hiding in the village of Dumaaye, killing six fighters and confiscating firearms and military equipment, including four AK-47 rifles, according to the Somali military.

Separately, the army foiled a suicide attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the village of Dabagalo, about 35 kilometers northwest of Xarardheere, preventing the attackers from disrupting local security.

In Bakool region, troops targeted Al-Shabaab fighters along the road connecting Garasweyne and Moragabey, near Xudur district. Five militants, including key commanders, were killed, and two AK-47 rifles and other military supplies were captured. Among the commanders killed were Ibrahim Caliyow Mohamed Macalin, Aadan Mohamed Same, and Cabdullaahi Aadan Dheere.

The Ministry of Defence and Somali National Army leadership praised the continuous efforts of Macawisleyda forces, reiterating their commitment to ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab until stability and safety are fully restored for Somali civilians.

