Malawi: Veep Ansah Meets Chinese Ambassador, Reaffirms Malawi-China Cordial Relationship

Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah on Tuesday met the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Her Excellency Ms. Lu Xu, in a meeting that underscored Malawi's commitment to strengthening its long-standing partnership with China.

Dr. Ansah said the discussions were "fruitful" and focused on deepening cooperation in sectors that are central to Malawi's economic recovery.

"I conveyed the appreciation of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for China's warm goodwill message and for recognising Malawi's democratic transition," she said.

She noted that the friendship between Malawi and China has continued to grow since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2007.

"We reflected on the long-standing friendship between our two nations -- a partnership that has grown steadily," Dr. Ansah added.

The Vice President also commended China for its consistent support in critical sectors.

"I expressed the Government's gratitude for China's unwavering support in infrastructure, agriculture, health, education and human resource development," she said.

Dr. Ansah further invited China to continue its cooperation in the government's 4Fs and M framework--food security, fertilizer, fuel, foreign exchange and medicines--key areas expected to show significant progress within the administration's first 90 days.

"I invited China's continued and expedited cooperation in these key sectors," she emphasized.

She also applauded China's recent decision to cancel USD 20 million in debt and to provide emergency food assistance following the government's appeal.

"This support will go a long way in easing the burden on many Malawian households," Dr. Ansah noted.

The meeting also explored future opportunities for expanded collaboration in mining, energy, rural electrification, irrigation, mechanisation, agro-processing, tourism and manufacturing.

"I reaffirmed Malawi's readiness to benefit from China's zero-tariff export window and invited Chinese investors to explore the vast opportunities in our economy," she said.

On youth and skills development, Dr. Ansah highlighted the importance of cooperation in education, science, technology and vocational training.

"These areas are key to empowering the next generation of Malawians," she stressed.

She also confirmed Malawi's commitment to the 2025-2027 Beijing Action Plan under FOCAC and ongoing participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

As the meeting concluded, Dr. Ansah reiterated Malawi's position on the One-China Principle.

"I reaffirmed the Government of Malawi's unwavering commitment to the One-China Principle," she said, "recognising the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China."