Zimbabwe: PSL Teams Vote to Scrap Relegation, 22 Clubs to Participate in 2026 Season

Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have voted against relegating any team this season and resolved to expand the league from 18 to 22 teams for the 2026 campaign.

The decision was made on Tuesday during an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) held in Harare.

ZIFA had initially proposed increasing the number of participating teams from 18 to 20, but PSL clubs went further, opting for a 22-team league next year.

As a result, all eight teams that were facing relegation this season will survive, while the four regional division champions will be promoted to the topflight, bringing the league to 22 clubs.

In a statement PSL revealed that the league will be trimmed back to 20 teams in 2027.

"The PSL resolved to suspend relegation for the 2025 season.

"The League will accommodate the newly promoted teams, resulting in an expanded league of twenty-two teams for a transitional period during the 2026 season.

"After the conclusion of the 2026 season, the League will revert to the proposed twenty team format beginning in the 2027 season," read part of PSL statement.

The move is meant to help ZIFA adopt a National First Division League which will feed the topflight league.

"In addition, the PSL proposed a phased approach to the implementation of the National First Division League with the possibilities of it being fully operational within the next three years," PSL added.