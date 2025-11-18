Zimbabwe: Cloudflare Outage Disrupts X, Chatgpt and Other Parts of the Internet

18 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Cloudflare, a networking company that provides DDoS protection and internet content delivery services for many companies around the globe, is working to fix a major outage that's taking down sites across the web. Users encountered error messages when trying to access X, ChatGPT, and even the outage-tracking site DownDetector, which are now showing signs of recovery.

Many sites displayed an error message saying "Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed." On Cloudflare's status page, the most recent update from the company at 9:34AM ET says:

We've deployed a change which has restored dashboard services. We are still working to remediate broad application services impact.

In a statement to The Verge, Cloudflare spokesperson Jackie Dutton says the company noticed a "spike in unusual traffic" to one of its services starting at 6:20AM ET, causing "some traffic passing through Cloudflare's network to experience errors." Dutton adds, "We do not yet know the cause of the spike in unusual traffic. We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors." The company is also planning to investigate the cause of the unusual spike in traffic.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Other online services, including Indeed, Grindr, Uber, Canva, Spotify, NJ Transit, League of Legends, and Archive of Our Own, experienced issues during the outage, while digital outlets like Axios, The Information, and Politico also went down.

The Cloudflare outage comes less than a month after a huge Amazon Web Services crash took down Fortnite, Alexa, Snapchat, and other services, which was followed by issues at Microsoft Azure that brought Xbox offline for hours.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.