Southern Africa: SADC Secretariat Unveils the SADC Communication, Awareness and Visibility Strategy 2025-2030

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) launched its Communication, Awareness and Visibility Strategy 2025-2030 on 18 November 2025 in Gaborone, Botswana. This milestone marks a renewed commitment to strengthening regional identity, enhancing institutional transparency, and ensuring that citizens across all 16 Member States remain at the centre of SADC's integration agenda.

The launch event was officiated by Ms. Angèle Makombo N'tumba, SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, alongside Ms. Simone Goertz, Head of Economic and Development Cooperation at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Botswana. They were joined by Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of the Communication and Public Relations Unit at the Secretariat, as well as representatives from Member States, National Contact Points, National Media Coordinators, the Southern Africa Broadcasting Association, the Southern Africa Editors Forum, the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre, the Media Institute of Southern Africa - Botswana Chapter, and members of the media.

Approved by the SADC Council of Ministers in August 2025 in Antananarivo, Madagascar, the Strategy provides a forward-looking framework for communicating SADC's work, achievements, and regional impact from 2025 to 2030. It aligns with the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, which places visibility and public awareness at the heart of regional development and integration.

The newly launched Strategy responds to evolving communication landscapes, growing public demand for transparency, and the need for inclusive outreach across diverse languages, cultures, demographics, and digital platforms. It aims to bridge the gap between regional policy decisions and the daily lives of citizens, promoting a stronger connection between SADC and the people it serves.

In her keynote address, Ms. Angèle Makombo N'tumba emphasized the Strategy's role in promoting better understanding of SADC's mandate, programmes, and achievements. She noted that SADC's stories must be told with clarity, accuracy, and inclusiveness to cultivate a shared sense of belonging and purpose. "This Strategy invites us to embrace the rich diversity of our region, linguistic, cultural, and social," she said. "It calls for communication that leaves no one behind, ensuring that women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities feel seen, heard, and represented."

The SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration highlighted that SADC's achievements are remarkable, but without effective communication, they risk going unnoticed. She urged National Contact Points and Media Coordinators to collaborate closely with the Secretariat. "Together with our regional institutions, media practitioners, civil society, and development partners, we can build a powerful regional narrative that inspires pride, unity, and collective progress," she said.

The Deputy Executive Secretary acknowledged the financial support of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany through the SADC-German cooperation project, Strengthening National-Regional Linkages in SADC (SNRL), implemented by GIZ adding that the support was instrumental in developing and rolling out the Strategy.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Simone Goertz underscored the importance of strategic communication in promoting regional cohesion and sustaining trust in regional institutions. "Communication is not merely about information flow, it is about building bridges between institutions and the citizens they serve," she said. "Strengthening coordination between national and regional communication systems will enable more consistent, impactful, and citizen-centred messaging throughout the SADC region."

Ms. Goertz reaffirmed the Federal Republic of Germany's dedication to supporting SADC's communication and visibility efforts, noting that strong communication enhances accountability, promotes collaboration, and drives more effective regional integration.

Ms. Barbara Lopi emphasised the Strategy's relevance to everyday citizens, from students crossing borders for education to farmers thriving through regional trade.

The Communication, Awareness and Visibility Strategy 2025-2030 outlines concrete actions to improve storytelling, brand consistency, media collaboration, digital engagement, and citizen participation. Key focus areas include:

Strengthening SADC's digital presence through modern platforms and interactive communication tools

Enhancing national-regional linkages to ensure aligned messaging and coordinated outreach

Building media partnerships to increase coverage of regional integration issues

Promoting inclusive communication practices that elevate youth, women, and vulnerable groups

Showcasing impact stories that vividly illustrate how SADC initiatives transform lives across the region

The launch marks the beginning of a five-year journey to elevate SADC's visibility, reinforce regional identity, and ensure that the people of the region remain informed partners in the integration process.