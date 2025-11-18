Botswana: Precision Farming Challenge to Operators

Lotlhakane East — Lack of knowledge on the use of precision farming implements such as the technologically advanced planters by self-taught operators has been identified as one of the primary challenges for local farmers.

Mr Philip Keosentse, a farmer at Mmasenyetse fields shared the concern during the precision planter demonstration to farmers held recently at Go-Moeng fields courtesy of John Deere-Agri Equipment.

Mr Keosentse said many of the local tractor operators were self-trained, riding on their basic vehicle driving experiences, therefore limiting their understanding in operating some pertinent ploughing implements.

He said the challenge affected mostly subsistence farmers as some cannot afford to acquire such training.

"If the tractor dealership could at least partner with farmers in training the owner or the operator within the warranty period it would encourage farmers to welcome the technological developments," he said.

Mr Keosentse said proper training was highly recommended as operator demonstrations were not enough.

Mr Moarabi Itumeleng, a farmer at Maisane, shared the same sentiments that it will take time to venture into precision farming.

He said he was still hooked to using the usual traditional planter, as it was manually operated and less complex.

Meanwhile, the technical marketer at John Deere agric equipment, Mr Zein Mopati has during the precision planter illustration explained to farmers that the planter was designed such that it was able to place seeds in the soil at a specific depth spacing and position as compared to the common traditional planters.

Mr Mopati said traditional planters were without much control and that precision planters were technologically advanced with software's and sensors to ensure optimal seed planting and have high chances of increased yield.

He said the planter could offer adjustable row spacing to suit specific crop types and field conditions.

Mr Mopati further highlighted that the planter's accuracy in dropping seeds or fertilisers was crucial in maximising crop germination and crop potential.

However, he warned farmers of the use of ungraded seeds and the importance of understanding viable seeds in order to maximise germination.