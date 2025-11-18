Botswana: Thuto Enters Music Scene

Gaborone — Musical talent runs in the family as debut artiste, Thuto Rantao, also jazz artiste, Kearoma Rantao's daughter, has officially made her entrance in the music scene, with debut EP titled, Baloi.

The EP, is a collection of three tracks, Baloi, Wena and Sdoba, all weaved with the artiste's distinctive sound, crafted by blending traditional Southern African rhythms and vocal stylings with contemporary pop, dance, and afro rhythm production techniques.

"This is a fusion of sounds that are at once global in appeal and deeply rooted in African heritage," explained Thuto in an interview.

The Gaborone-based singer further explained that the EP's title, which loosely translated to witches or sorcerers, was not meant to be taken literally, but rather as a metaphor for the powerful and unseen forces that shaped an individual's journey, whether cultural, societal, or self-imposed.

Baloi, is about owning your power, your magic, and challenging the beliefs that hold you back. It is a sonic statement about where I come from and where I am going. I believe this sound is a new chapter for my music," said Thuto.

The 27-year-old, who rose to prominence after winning the, My African Dream competition in 2021, said her musical journey dated back to her time in the local singing show, My Star Botswana, which ended in her elimination from the show.

The experience hit her hard, she admitted, however, not enough to make her quit on her dreams.

"I have always been surrounded by a strong support system. My mom and The Women of Jazz have been one of my greatest inspiration. Seeing how hard they work has been a nudge to keep reaching high, even through challenging times," said Thuto.

Even as Kearoma's daughter, Thuto said she refused to be limited by genre boundaries, stressing that she wanted to demonstrate versatility in her sound, especially because she was passionate about creating music that resonated with a wide and diverse audience.

Baloi, marks the official launch of a promising career, as the rising star shared her plans to make more collaborations in December, adding onto several others she has with artistes like Sal Angel (Betrayed), Jungle Yard and Motlha (Wena) and none other than her mother, Rantao on track, Ina Lebe- Ke a roma. "And as for next year, I plan to drop an album. So keep looking out," she said. BOPA

BOPA