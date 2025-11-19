Africa: Pan-African Activist Advocates for Climate-Resilient Food, Education Systems At Belém Talks

We need to protect the future of the millions of boys and girls on the frontlines of the climate crises around the world. I want world leaders to understand that this future starts now and, with urgency, position education at the core of climate resilience. --Adenike Titilope Oladosu, ecofeminist and Pan-African climate activist

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov 18 2025 (IPS) - "I am the founder of the 'I Lead Climate Action Initiative,' which is a Pan-African movement that carries out grassroots-based climate action to address the climate crisis in Africa. We advocate for the restoration of Lake Chad, the world's largest environmental crisis through research and engagement," says Adenike Titilope Oladosu.

Lake Chad is located in west-central Africa, at the intersection of the borders of four countries: Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. It is situated in the Sahel region, a transitional zone between the Sahara Desert to the north and the savannas to the south. The dwindling waters of Lake Chad have aggravated the environmental degradation in the region.

The leading Nigerian ecofeminist, climate justice leader and researcher spoke to IPS about the start of her activism in 2018, born out of her experiences growing up and going to school in a food basket area of Nigeria, and "seeing firsthand how a climate crisis affects both food production and education."

During floods, she says, classrooms were out of bounds as the routes to school and learning became inaccessible. But floods were not all she saw; there were heatwaves and low yields on the farms due to erratic and extreme weather patterns. Students either avoided school or decreased their attendance due to hunger.

"Families that relied on agriculture prioritized work over school, leading to a cycle of disrupted learning with lifelong negative consequences for affected children. And, when climate collided with food systems, it led to clashes between farmers and pastoralist communities," Oladosu explains.

"I wanted to contribute to my community by advocating for climate action and justice," she continues. "In 2018, I read an IPCC report (the intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is a comprehensive assessment of the scientific, technical, and socio-economic knowledge on climate change, its impacts, and future risks). It said the climate crisis was getting out of hand, that it was time to act as we were running out of time."

"Today, the climate crisis is no longer a threat but a reality."

Since then, the young Nigerian activist has mobilized thousands of people globally, including many in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, who are now leading the change for climate justice. The goal is to bring up more climate-focused youth, students, and communities that could champion climate action."

Currently, Oladosu is a fellow at the Research Institute for Sustainability in Potsdam, Germany, an institution that conducts research with the aim of investigating, identifying, and advancing development pathways for transformation processes towards sustainable societies.

At the same time, she serves as an Education Cannot Wait Climate Champion, the first global fund dedicated to education in emergencies, and she understands all too well that when a climate crisis snowballs, it produces multiple and complex challenges, significantly limiting a child's lifelong learning and earning opportunities.

She says the interconnected challenges of armed conflict, forced displacement, environmental degradation, energy crises and climate change are putting an entire generation at risk and calls on world leaders and governments to address the education/climate crises. Research shows that when children go hungry, they are 50 percent more likely to drop out of school to contribute to family income.

Extreme weather events disrupted the education of 242 million students worldwide in 2024, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Floods, droughts, or heavy smoke affected 1.17 million students in Brazil alone.

In 2024, 85 countries or territories saw their schools affected by climate-related hazards, with 23 countries experiencing multiple rounds of school disruptions. Against this backdrop, she says the climate discourse and negotiations at COP30 are, in many ways, moving in the right direction.

During a High-Level discussion, representatives of participating nations, the COP30 Presidency, and the United Nations system made it a priority to invest in preparing young people to cope with and mitigate the impacts of climate change. They also emphasized the importance of adapting schools to this new reality.

Alice Vogas, Program Director at the COP30 Presidency, stated that making education a pillar of climate action requires coordinated efforts and investment. "We hope to see in Belém a platform where countries can take a step forward and strengthen the exchange of knowledge on how education can contribute," she said.

Vogas emphasized that the priority is climate literacy for teachers and the development of skills and technical training for young people. Oladosu agrees: "We need to protect the future of the millions of boys and girls on the frontlines of the climate crises around the world. I want world leaders to understand that this future starts now and, with urgency, position education at the core of climate resilience."

Oladosu stresses that it is also about "educating young people on the many faces of climate change. Let's not lose track of what climate justice means for young people. The impact of young girls walking long kilometers to fetch water on their school attendance, performance, and completion is a significant concern. In school, young people must be taught about climate change and inspired to innovate solutions to counter the climate crises."

"Meanwhile, there is a need to fund interventions that, despite these challenges, help keep young people in school and in a conducive environment, and this includes school feeding programs." Recognizing the intersection between education and climate change, actions to prepare young people for the effects of climate change and to help mitigate its causes were at the center of the High-Level Ministerial Roundtable on Green Education at COP30.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has already presented the first draft of the PISA 2029 Climate Literacy Framework, an international metric designed to assess students' climate knowledge. PISA, or the Programme for International Student Assessment, is a large-scale international study by the OECD that assesses the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science.

The tool has already been applied to students in the state of Pará, a northern Brazilian state that is the site of Amazonia National Park. The results show that while students demonstrate relatively solid understanding of local environmental issues such as the Amazon Forest, broader climate literacy remains limited.

PISA 2029: Climate Literacy is an upcoming assessment that will measure 15-year-old students' knowledge, skills, and attitudes about climate change as a new competency to be included in the PISA program starting in 2029. Data will be collected from students, teachers, and principals.

The initiative will assess students' capacity to understand and respond to climate challenges, providing international data to help education systems prepare students for sustainable futures. The goal is to provide international data on how well students are prepared to face climate challenges. The results will help inform policy decisions and reforms aimed at improving climate education and resilience.

