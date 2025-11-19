Africa: Faith Leaders Endorse Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty At COP30

Some of you might be shocked that even though fossil fuels are 86 percent of the cause of climate change, it took 28 years before the words 'fossil fuels' could even be mentioned in the COP document. It is as absurd as Alcoholics Anonymous holding 28 years of conferences before they get the backbone to mention alcohol in an outcome document. --Kumi Naidoo, President of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov 18 2025 (IPS) - Decades ago, a little girl was born in a place called Cleveland, Ohio, in the heart of the United States of America. Born to a woman from the deep South, the place of Martin Luther King, her mother left her ancestral lands for the economic opportunities in the north.

"Off she went, making it all the way to the east side of Cleveland," says Rev. Dr. Angelique Walker-Smith. "To the place where most people who look like me lived, and still live, and are subjected to policies of injustice, race and gender."

Here, she found a more pressing issue.

"I couldn't breathe, my mother couldn't breathe, and we all couldn't breathe," she narrates.

This urbanization, driven by fossil fuels, occurred in Cleveland, Ohio, where her mother relocated and where her relatives still live today. During the Great Migration, over six million people of African descent traveled from the South, believing that economic opportunities would be better in the North.

Rev. Dr Angelique Walker-Smith, regional president of the World Council of Churches, speaks at an event titled 'Faith for Fossil Free Future.' Credit: IPS

"Upon our arrival, we discovered that we just couldn't breathe."

As one of eight regional presidents representing the World Council of Churches, Walker-Smith says for the World Council of Churches in over 105 countries, over 350 million adherents, and over 350 national churches all over the world, supporting the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty "is all about the issue of injustice, life and life more abundantly."

"We are saying yes to the transition from fossil fuels to renewable life-giving energy."

Kumi Naidoo, a prominent South African human rights and environmental justice activist and the President of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, says if the goal is renewable life-giving energy, the world has been going the wrong way for the past 30 years.

"If you come home from work and see water coming from the bathroom, you pick up the mop. But then you realized you left the tap running and the sink stopper on. What will you do first? Of course! You'll turn off the water and pull the stopper. You will not start mopping the floor first."

"For 30 years since the time science told us we need to change our energy system and many of our other systems, what we've been doing is mopping up the floor. If fossil fuels--oil, coal, and gas--account for 86 percent of what drives climate change, then we must turn off the tap."

Masahiro Yokoyama was speaking at an event titled Faith for a Fossil-Free Future co-sponsored by Soka Gakkai International. Credit: Joyce Chimbi/IPS

Naidoo was speaking at an event titled 'Faith for Fossil Free Future' co-sponsored by several organizations, including Soka Gakkai International (SGI), Laudato Si' Movement, GreenFaith--a global interfaith environmental coalition and EcoJudaism, a Jewish charity leading the UK Jewish Community's response to the climate and nature crisis.

He spoke about the contradiction of the climate talks at the doorsteps of the Amazon, while licensing for drilling is still ongoing in the Amazon even as the people in the Amazon protest, calling for a fossil-free Amazon.

Continuing with the thread of contradictions, Naidoo said, "Some of you might be shocked that even though fossil fuels are 86 percent of the cause of climate change, it took 28 years before the words 'fossil fuels' could even be mentioned in the COP document. It is as absurd as Alcoholics Anonymous holding 28 years of conferences before they get the backbone to mention alcohol in an outcome document.

If we continue on this path, we'll warm up the planet to the point where we destroy our soil and water, and it becomes so hot we can't plant food. The end result is that we'll be gone. The planet will still be here. And the good news is, once we become extinct as a species, the forests will grow back, and the oceans will recover.

"And actually, staying with that analogy, can you imagine how absurd it is that the largest delegation to this COP this year, last year, and every year is not even the host country?

"It's not even Brazil--for every 25 delegates that are attending the COP, one of them is from the fossil fuel industry. That's the equivalent of Alcoholics Anonymous having the largest delegation to its conference annually from the alcohol industry."

People, groups and movements of different faiths and consciousness are increasingly raising their voices in robust support of a rapid fossil fuel phase-out, a massive and equitable upsurge in renewable energy, and the resources to make it happen--in the form of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Naidoo says the treaty is "a critical success ingredient for us not (only) to save the planet, but to secure our children and their children's future, reminding ourselves that the planet does not need any saving.

"If we continue on this path, we warm up the planet to the point where we destroy our soil and water, and it becomes so hot we can't plant food. The end result is that we'll be gone. The planet will still be here. And the good news is, once we become extinct as a species, the forests will grow back, and the oceans will recover."

This treaty is a proposed global agreement to halt the expansion of new fossil fuel exploration and production and to phase out existing sources like coal, oil, and gas in a just and equitable manner.

The initiative seeks to provide a legal framework to complement the Paris Agreement by directly addressing the supply side of fossil fuels.

Its ultimate goal is to support a global transition to renewable energy and is supported by a growing coalition of countries, cities, organizations, scientists, and activists. More importantly, it has multi-faith support.

Masahiro Yokoyama of the SGI, which is a diverse global community of individuals in 192 countries and territories who practice Nichiren Buddhism, spoke about the intersection between faith and energy transition and why the fossil fuel phase-out cannot wait.

"The just transition is also about how young people in faith can be the driving force to transformations."

"So, a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty, in my view, is not only about phasing out other fossil fuels but it also represents an ethical framework."

"It's a way to move forward while protecting people's livelihoods and dignity within the context of the environment and also the local business and economies. So, a just transition is not merely a technical issue but a question of ethics, inclusion and solidarity," Masahiro Yokoyama said.

The most pressing issue at hand is how to implement the treaty in the current environmental context.

"The pathway that we are following is a pathway that has been followed before. We are not going to negotiate this treaty within the COP or within the United Nations system. We're going to do what the Landmine Treaty did.

"The landmine treaty was negotiated by 44 countries outside of the UN system and then brought to the UN General Assembly for ratification. The second question that people ask, justifiably, is, what about the powerful exporting countries, for example?" Naidoo asked.

"They're not going to sign it. And to that we find answers in the landmine treaty. Up to today, the United States, Russia and China have not signed the Landmine treaty. But once the treaty was signed, the social license to continue as business as usual was taken away. And you saw a drastic change."

Note: This article is brought to you by IPS Noram in collaboration with INPS Japan and Soka Gakkai International in consultative status with ECOSOC.

