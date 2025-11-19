Africa: Ending World Hunger Costs Less Than 1% of Military Spending

Ending hunger by 2030 would cost just $93 billion a year -- less than one per cent of the $21.9 trillion spent on military budgets over the past decade, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

By 2026 a staggering 318 million people would face crisis levels of hunger or worse, more than double the figure recorded in 2019, the food agency reported in its 2026 Global Outlook.

International support for the world's hungriest people is "slow, fragmented, and

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Underfunded," meaning that many living in the world's trouble spots will likely be unable to receive sufficient help next year, underscored, WFP.

"The poorest pay the ultimate price," said Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General. "When the elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers," she added, quoting an African proverb that is often used to convey the idea that when powerful nations, organizations, or individuals, engage in conflict, it is the weak or innocent who bear the brunt of the suffering.

Around the world, that "grass" -- the innocent civilians of Sudan, Gaza, Haiti, Yemen, the Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and so many other places -- are suffering beyond measure.

Families are paying the price for wars they did not start, and for decisions made in rooms where their voices are never heard, the UN deputy chief said.

WFP, a critical lifeline

"WFP provides a critical lifeline to people on the frontlines of conflicts and weather disasters, as well as those forced to leave their homes, and we are transforming how we work to invest in long-term solutions to address food insecurity," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

In 2026, the agency plans to assist 110 million vulnerable people at an estimated cost of $13 billion, providing emergency food, nutrition support, community resilience programmes, and technical assistance to strengthen national systems.

"The world is grappling with simultaneous famines in Gaza and parts of Sudan. This is completely unacceptable in the twenty-first century," stressed Ms. McCain.

"Across the globe, hunger is becoming more entrenched. WFP has proven time and again that early, effective, and innovative solutions can save lives and change lives - but we desperately need more support to continue this vital work".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Investing in climate adaptation, promoting peace, and supporting local markets, while ensuring women and young people have ownership and decision-making power, are among the key priorities crucial to ending world hunger, said Amina Mohammed.