Zimbabwe: Mliswa Threatens ZACC Probe Into Chiwenga, Charamba Over Alleged Abuse of Office in St Martins Land Dispute

Former legislator Temba Mliswa has accused Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and presidential spokesperson George Charamba of colluding with senior Harare City Council officials to displace St Martins residents to make way for the construction of a medical facility.

Mliswa, who has recently intensified his attacks on the Vice President, claims Chiwenga abused his office by allegedly pressuring the City Council to remove residents who acquired land legally along Airport Road.

"Harare City Council were intimidated by the office of the Vice President. He forced them to write letters. Vice President can not be using the church to amass wealth for himself and George Charamba," said Mliswa.

The outspoken politician further called on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate the City Council over the controversial eviction notices.

"Here comes the institutions that fight corruption, ZRP, ZACC, you need to investigate Harare City Council. Why they then wrote letters to displace those people when they are the owners of the land? They gave them the land. Everything was paid for. Over US$2 million was paid for that land, then suddenly you think people must just leave because somebody in a higher office, who is a Vice President says something," said Mliswa.

Harare City Council acting Town Clerk Phakamile Mabena Moyo recently issued a three-month notice for the occupants to vacate the land, citing violation of Section 24 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12).

Mliswa's latest remarks come shortly after he accused Chiwenga's wife, Minoyothabo Baloyi, of allegedly running a parallel structure in the Zimbabwe National Army.

"City Council, I am going to report you to ZACC for overturning such decisions. That is fraud. If you have overturn decisions of such nature because of certain powers, you will go to jail like a joke," added Mliswa.