Zimbabwe to Host Landmark One Health AMR Conference During World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

Zimbabwe will convene national, regional and international experts for the One Health AMR Conference 2025 from 19-20 November, a flagship event held during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW). The conference will bring together more than 150 in-person participants and a broad virtual audience to strengthen collaboration around antimicrobial resistance (AMR), one of the world's most pressing public health and development challenges

AMR threatens the effective treatment of infections in humans, animals and plants, impacting health systems, food security, trade and the environment. Zimbabwe has made substantial progress, supported by the Fleming Fund and the AMR Multi-Partner Trust Fund, in improving laboratory capacity, AMR and AMU surveillance, infection prevention and control (IPC), biosecurity in the agrifood sector and behaviour change initiatives across communities

The conference aims to provide a national platform where evidence can be shared widely, partnerships strengthened, and innovations showcased to improve policy influence and sustainability of ongoing AMR interventions.

Over the two days, participants will engage in scientific presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions and poster sessions, covering themes such as surveillance across One Health sectors, stewardship and governance, digital innovation, community-level solutions and policy pathways. The programme features multisectoral speakers including experts from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, FAO, WHO, BRTI, academia, development partners, civil society and the private sector.

A dedicated Innovation and Exhibition Pavilion will showcase laboratory tools, digital platforms, biosafety technologies and solutions developed by research institutes, private companies and implementing partners. Youth engagement will be led by the Generational Stewards for Antimicrobials (GSA), underscoring the critical role of young scientists and advocates in sustaining momentum on AMR response.

The conference will also profile Zimbabwe's progress in implementing the second National Action Plan for AMR (2024-2028) and highlight emerging regional opportunities for collaboration.

Event organizers, including the Government of Zimbabwe through the One Health Secretariat, FAO, WHO and BRTI, affirm that strengthening multisectoral partnerships is key to safeguarding the effectiveness of antimicrobials and securing the country's health and food systems for future generations.