Zimbabwe: WestProp Sets Sights On 2026 As Landmark Projects Redefine Zim's Urban Future

As the sun sets on 2025, WestProp Holdings stands tall having achieved this year's targets and is already harping lyrical about 2026 with its rallying slogan Proud, Proud, Proud.

The company's achievements are a testament to visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and a deep-rooted commitment to transforming Zimbabwe's urban landscape.

Under the stewardship of chief executive Ken Sharpe, the company has not only built structures but cultivated communities, laying the foundation for a future where luxury, sustainability, and national pride converge.

This year, WestProp Holdings accelerated its mission to "lay one billion bricks by 2050," delivering landmark progress across its flagship developments:

· Pomona City saw the rise of five new blocks of modern flats, offering secure, stylish living for families and professionals. These units reflect WestProp's ethos of "live, work, shop, and play" within integrated lifestyle estates.

· Millennium Heights and Pokugara continued to flourish, attracting homeowners and investors to WestProp's reputation for quality and innovation.

· The company's listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange reinforced its position as Zimbabwe's largest private property developer and a beacon of corporate transparency.

Sharpe, recently honored as one of Africa's most inspiring leaders, reflected: "We are not just building homes - we are building hope, dignity, and a new narrative for Zimbabwe. Our team are the real heroes - the drivers and movers of our shared vision."

The year 2026 promises to be even more transformative. The company is poised to deliver three monumental milestones:

· Completion of The Hills Luxury Lifestyle Golf Estate: Nestled in the heart of Harare, this estate is redefining elite living with its championship golf course, panoramic views, and bespoke residences. Sharpe describes it as "a sanctuary where luxury meets legacy--a place for generations to thrive." The golf course tees off in December 2026. Attendant sports attractions include branded tennis courts, swimming academy and the Nick Price Driving Range.

· Groundbreaking of the Mall of Zimbabwe: Set to become the country's premier retail and entertainment hub, this mega mall will fuse global brands with local flair. "The Mall of Zimbabwe is more than a shopping destination--it's a symbol of our confidence in Zimbabwe's future," Sharpe affirms.

· Finalization of five blocks at Pomona City: With complete infrastructure and units ready for occupancy, Pomona City is fast becoming the benchmark for smart urban planning. Sharpe notes, "Pomona is our blueprint for tomorrow's cities--green, connected, and inclusive."

Sharpe's leadership continues to inspire. From humble beginnings to Harvard Business School, his journey reflects resilience and purpose. "We dream big because Zimbabwe deserves big dreams," he says. "Every brick we lay is a promise--to our people, our investors, and our children."

As 2026 dawns, WestProp invites its customers, partners, and communities to be part of this unfolding story. The future is not just being built - it's being lived.