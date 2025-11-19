Zimbabwe: Sikhala's Camp Defiant, Rallies Support Behind Leader

The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) says it will continue with its political programme despite the ongoing court case involving its leader Job Sikhala who was granted bail by a South African magistrates' court this week.

Sikhala was arrested after South African Police Service said they discovered 26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors in a vehicle Sikhala was driving.

His 78-year-old uncle Alexander Thema who was a passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare, the organisation's acting chairman and chief facilitator Wurayayi Zembe confirmed the ruling noting that Sikhala is expected back in court on 3 February 2026.

"The NDWG takes note of the bail ruling delivered by the South African magistrate court," Zembe said.

He reassured supporters that Sikhala remains in good spirits and has temporarily handed over his duties.

"We want to assure the citizens of Zimbabwe that our Chairman and Chief Facilitator is in high spirits, and he has appointed me to act until he returns to office after taking a short rest," he said.

Zembe dismissed the charges against Sikhala as fabricated.

"We remain unmoved and unshaken by the current court case in which our chairman is facing a trumped-up charge," he said.

He further claimed Sikhala and his uncle Alexander Thema survived an assassination attempt alleging the explosives could have detonated while Sikhala was inside the car.

Zembe also expressed confidence in the South African judiciary.

"We maintain that our chief facilitator is innocent until proven guilty, and we remain confident that the South African courts will preside over this case without fear or favour," he said.

He accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of targeting Sikhala, saying the party was salivating for his downfall.

Zembe urged authorities to desist from 'attacking and dehumanising' the opposition figure.

Despite the legal battle, Zembe said the NDWG remains committed to its reform agenda.

This includes strengthening its national structures ahead of the People's Democratic Convention and collaborating with civic groups to safeguard the constitution.

"We are working with like-minded citizens and groups against the manipulation and mutilation of our national constitution," he said.

Zembe also rejected any moves to alter the country's election cycle.

"We reject any agenda to abolish periodic national general elections as proposed by the Zanu-PF resolution number one on the 2030 agenda," he added.

He urged Zimbabweans to remain alert, saying: "We urge citizens to stay focused and defend our fundamental democratic rights."