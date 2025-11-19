South Africa: DA Public Protector Pressure Sees Suspension of National Housing CEO in Corruption Probe

18 November 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Luyolo Mphithi MP - DA Spokesperson On Human Settlements

Last year, I laid a Public Protector complaint against now suspended National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) CEO, Azola Mayekiso, following numerous complaints including:

An irregular lease agreement of R15m,

The appointment of unqualified board members,

Misuse of the Company's credit card,

Failure to disclose conflicts of interests in important business deals.

In June, the Public Protector confirmed an investigation has begun, and today, the Company's staff were informed of the CEO's precautionary suspension, as a result of this probe.

While millions of South Africans live without the dignity of housing, it is appalling that state officials use government resources as feeding troughs.

As an entity reporting to her, the DA calls on Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, to address this reckless misuse of public resources. This is as her Department, allocated R32bn annually, is woefully behind its targets of building state-subsidy and affording housing. The buck stops with her, and should the entity continue to destabilise, the buck will stop with her.

The DA will maintain a close watch on this matter.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.