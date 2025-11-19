Mozambique: Violence Continues in Nampula Province

Nampula — Houses and a school burned, properties looted, and civilians killed, wounded, or kidnapped. This is the scene of the escalating violence that continues to plague the districts of Memba and Erati in Nampula province. Coordinated attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) have intensified in the two districts since November 10. Specifically, four people have died following a suspected terrorist attack in the capital, Mazua. The local TV channel TV Sucesso broadcast a video that was allegedly filmed at the site of the massacre, in which a witness can be heard referring to religious motives related to the massacre.

The presence of a decapitated body in a public street caused panic and the displacement of the population to "safe" areas of the district. Three other victims were apparently shot dead.

"We are working on the ground," declared the provincial commander of the Mozambican National Police. Last week, President Daniel Chapo stated that the country's political and military situation is stable, despite sporadic terrorist attacks in the northern districts of Nampula province.

According to initial reports, 80% of the population of Lúrio and Mazula, some 128,000 people, have fled to nearby forested areas or other districts. Fear of further attacks and the ongoing insecurity continue to cause more displacement, while rumors about the presence of the NSAG are spreading in the affected areas. The cholera epidemic in the Memba district and the start of the rainy and cyclone season are increasing the risks for the already affected communities.