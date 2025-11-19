Ethiopia, Azerbaijan Discuss Collaboration in Investment, Parliamentary Relations

Addis Ababa — House of People's Representatives (HPR) Speaker Tagesse Chafo and Special Envoy of the President of Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov, have discussed ways of enhancing collaboration on a wide range of issues, including investment and parliamentary relationships.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Elchin Amirbayov, Special Envoy of the President of Azerbaijan, held talks with House of People's Representatives (HPR) Speaker Tagesse Chafo in Addis Ababa today.

During the discussions, HPR Speaker Tagesse said that it is a peak time to strengthen the long-standing relationships between the two countries.

He stressed the need for strengthening parliament-to-parliament relationships, people-to-people, and cultural exchanges, besides economic collaborations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Speaker further encouraged Azerbaijani investors to engage in various investment areas in Ethiopia.

According to the Speaker, Ethiopia and Azerbaijan have been working together to strengthen the civil service and education sectors.

He added that the countries will similarly work together to ensure that Azerbaijani investors engage in investment opportunities in Ethiopia, where measures are being taken to make it an investment-friendly country.

Tagesse finally mentioned Azerbaijan's hosting of COP 29 and asked the country to share its experience and expertise with Ethiopia.

The Special Envoy, Elchin Amirbayov, on his part, said his country is keen to deepen its collaborations with Ethiopia in various areas, including trade, education, public service, mining, manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture, among others.

Congratulating Ethiopia for securing the bid to host COP32 in 2027, he added that Azerbaijan is keen to share its experience so that Ethiopia will successfully host this important global event.

However, Amirbayov noted that "our respective people do not know each other very well. So the best way to strengthen our friendship is to organize cultural trips. We are ready to bring the cultural groups, while we are ready to host from Ethiopia."

The Special Envoy revealed that Azerbaijan will host business forum in Addis Ababa in March, 2026 - a forum that brings business to business and business to government discussions focused on agriculture, mining, manufacturing, education, among others.