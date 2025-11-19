Ethiopia Strives to Become Global Leader in Pulses, Oilseeds Export Market - Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has been undertaking key reforms to become the leading country in the export of pulses and oilseeds globally, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe said.

The 14th International Pulses and Oilseeds Conference convened today under the theme "Strengthen Value Chains: Expanding Global Market" in Addis Ababa.

During the conference, Trade and Regional Integration Minister Kassahun Gofe highlighted Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to becoming a global leader in the export of pulses and oilseeds through various reforms.

The opening of markets to foreign investors, adoption of a market-driven exchange rate as well as a strong emphasis on agro-processing for value addition and job creation, among others, are the key reforms undertaken to maximize the untapped potential of the sector.

He further cited the efforts being made for the development of a comprehensive trade regime, which includes trade policy, export development and promotion, as well as e-commerce strategy.

Of the 8.3 billion USD national export earnings, pulses and oilseeds contributed over 610 million USD, accounting for 7.35 percent of the total export in the past fiscal year, he added.

"We are committed to simplifying our trade system and enhancing the quality and quantity of export goods and ensure competitiveness," he said, emphasizing the significance of the initiatives towards fostering a more robust and competitive market landscape in the country.

He underlined that the importance of Ethiopia's accession to the World Trade Organization would profoundly transform its trade landscape, facilitating easier and more cost-effective entry for Ethiopian goods into the global markets.

President of Ethiopia Pulses and Oilseeds Exporters Association (EPOSEA), Edao Abdi, said the conference played an important role in the transformation of global agrifood systems and opened the gate to stakeholders in sharing data and building coordination on a global stage.

He stressed the need to support the entry value chain from crop farming to export and thereby contributing to improving quality, sustainability, and traceability of the goods to enhance the competitiveness in quality and price in regional and international market competition.

Board Chairman of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said pulses and oilseeds are emerging as strategic commodities essential for feeding a growing population sustainability while meeting the rising demand for healthier plant-based diets.

"The demand is rising across Asian, Europe, and the Middle East, projecting to grow from over 82 billion USD in 2025 to 143 billion USD by 2035.

And this global trend is reflected in Africa, where oilseed and pulse crops are driving economic empowerment and improving livelihood."

He added that millions of smallholder farmers in Ethiopia are contributing to the country's economy by producing pulses and oilseeds accordingly.

AGRA is working to unlock the potential of pulses and oil seeds in Ethiopia, expanding the market, raising farmers' income, and increasing domestic edible oil production from 2 percent today to 50 percent by 2028 in partnership with the government and the association, he stated.

He underlined that the efforts being made by government institutions, the private sector, and civil society organizations to jointly promote the growth and transformation of the oilseeds and pulses value chain in Africa are commendable.