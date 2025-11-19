Uganda's Tourism Sector to Receive US$8m Boost Under EU-Backed Global Gateway Initiative

Uganda's tourism industry is set for a major injection of resources following the announcement of more than USD 8 million in new investment by the International Trade Centre (ITC), working through the Global Gateway initiative with funding from the European Union.

The four-year programme will be implemented in partnership with the Sustainable Business for Uganda (SB4U) platform and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, with a focus on closing long-standing financing gaps in the sector. It will also strengthen key export areas and support the growth of green value chains, a rising priority in global tourism markets.

According to officials, the investment is expected to create jobs, enhance sector performance, and boost Uganda's competitiveness as a top tourism destination. The support will target both institutional capacity and direct development for tourism-related enterprises.

Uganda's private sector has welcomed the announcement, noting that the funding will help businesses realign with national tourism policies, adopt sustainable practices, and scale innovation across the entire value chain.

Tourism experts say the timing is crucial. Professor Frederick Thomas, a Tourism Economics specialist, described the initiative as "a strategic move for Uganda to capitalise on her comparative advantage, especially in the high-value leisure markets in Europe that bring in top-dollar tourists."

The multi-year investment also comes with a strong emphasis on sector coordination. Dr. Celestine Katongole, Head of the Tourism Department at MUBS, noted that the programme marks a shift away from fragmented interventions:

"In the past, stakeholders and development partners have each worked on their own. This programme will align funding priorities and streamline interventions across the sector."

Government officials have also embraced the development. Denis Ojok, Senior Statistician at the Ministry of Tourism, said the ministry views the financing as a timely opportunity to strengthen the sector's foundation:

"We welcome financing that supports capacity building, expands the tourism value chain, and improves our competitiveness globally."

Tour operators--one of the most critical pillars of Uganda's tourism economy--expect the investment to help them align with national strategies. Denis Ntege, General Secretary of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), said the initiative will guide operators in repositioning themselves:

"We are looking at the Tourism Development Master Plan, and this support will help us align our priorities with national goals and market demands."

The investment comes as Uganda intensifies efforts to position itself as a leading African destination for wildlife, adventure, and cultural tourism. With renewed collaboration, strengthened financing, and a growing focus on sustainability, the Global Gateway initiative is expected to accelerate Uganda's ambitions of becoming a globally competitive tourism powerhouse.