Namibia: Miss Namibia Organisers Vow Legal Action Against Cyberbullies

The Miss Namibia Organisation says it is in consultation with its lawyers and will address the online hate speech Miss Namibia Johanna Swartbooi, who is currently competing in the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, has been subjected to.

"Johanna has her civil liberties and is fully protected by the laws of this country with regards to racism and defamation of character. We are in consultation with our lawyers and will address it in due course," Miss Namibia Organisation chief executive Umbi Karuaihe-Upi says.

She has expressed her concern over "disgusting and unprecedented" attacks on Swartbooi.

"The Miss Namibia Organisation is taking these insults in a very serious light. These are not only tribalist and cyberbullying, but also racist and defamation of character," she says.

Despite the negativity, Karuaihe-Upi reassured the public that the majority of Namibians and international supporters stand behind Johanna.

"The negative ones are in the minority," she says.

Karuaihe-Upi says she has had a productive conversation with Swartbooi about the situation, and for now, the focus is on her winning the crown.

The Miss Universe crowning ceremony is slated for Friday.

"She [Swartbooi] is mentally strong, and she chose to have a great time. I'm in contact with her all the time, and so is her mom and family. At least we're giving her that comfort and support to compete happily in this competition," she says.

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus recently addressed the issue of tribalism in Namibia, a concern that has been increasingly evident in online spaces.

Theofelus acknowledged that incidents of tribal discrimination often surface on social media.

"But I want to be clear that there is no systemic tribalism where a certain tribe is excluded from opportunities or access to resources based on their tribe," she said.

Theofelus warned that allowing tribalism to take root could harm the country's development.

"If we allow tribalism to take root in our society, we will become a failed society like some other African countries where promotion, job opportunities, and access to resources are dependent on one's tribe.

"In Namibia, a child from any background can rise and become whoever they want to be in life," she said.

The minister also highlighted the impact of tribalism on the younger generation, particularly in the digital space.

"As a ministry our mandate is to promote safer online platforms where our youth can interact without cyberbullying and harassment," she said.

Theofelus said the government aims to combat cyberbullying through the 'Ethical Use of Social Media' campaign, which she said promotes positive online interaction.

Theofelus said the 'My Nationhood and National Pride' programme also addresses tribalism by promoting unity and pride in Namibia's diversity.

"This campaign is not reactive but a well thought out programme that implements targeted initiatives aimed at grooming champions who will strengthen the message of 'One Namibia, One Nation'."

