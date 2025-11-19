Uganda: HIV Prevalence Falls to 4.9% As Uganda Celebrates Major Public Health Gains

Uganda has reduced its HIV prevalence to 4.9 percent, down from 18 percent in the 1980s, reflecting one of the most remarkable public health achievements in the region, the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) announced on Monday.

The data, released ahead of the National HIV and Aids Symposium, highlights sharp declines in new infections, Aids-related deaths, and mother-to-child transmission.

UAC Director General Dr Nelson Musoba said the country is "registering steady, measurable progress" in the fight against HIV.

Uganda currently has 1.5 million people living with HIV, of whom 1.3 million are on treatment.

New infections have fallen from 94,000 in 2010 to 37,000 in 2024, while AIDS-related deaths have dropped from 54,000 to 20,000 during the same period.

Despite these achievements, women continue to bear the highest burden of HIV, while men show the largest treatment gaps and higher AIDS-related mortality.

Dr Musoba attributed Uganda's progress to the Presidential Fast Track Initiative launched by President Museveni in 2017, which emphasizes engaging men, protecting adolescent girls and young women, accelerating testing and treatment, eliminating mother-to-child transmission, ensuring financial sustainability, and strengthening coordination across sectors.

Uganda's current performance against the global 95-95-95 targets stands at 94-90-97, meaning 94 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 97 percent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

Mother-to-child transmission continues to decline, with an estimated 4,700 babies born with HIV annually, significantly lower than in previous years.

The National HIV and AIDS Symposium will run from November 26 to 28 at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST). Activities include the 17th Joint AIDS Review, scientific presentations, exhibitions, HIV testing and counselling, Philly Lutaaya Day commemorations, a national dialogue on HIV financing, and community outreach.

MUST Vice Chancellor Prof. Pauline Byakika-Kibwika will serve as the chief guest.

Dr. Musoba invited the public to participate physically or register online and praised President Museveni for his "exemplary leadership," alongside cultural and religious leaders, civil society groups, academia, and development partners for sustaining momentum. He urged leaders to continue addressing myths, stigma, and discrimination surrounding HIV.

The symposium will precede national World AIDS Day celebrations on December 1 in Kizinda Town Council, Bushenyi District, to be presided over by President Museveni.