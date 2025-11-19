Uganda: Museveni Promises Better Roads, Health Facilities for Buyende

President Museveni has brought a smile on the faces of the people of Buyende after promising to make their roads and health facilities better than they are.

Speaking during his campaign rally at Kagulu Primary School grounds, the NRM presidential candidate said the best is coming for the people of Buyende.

"There is Mbulamuti-Kamuli- Bukungu road which is 127km and will now be done because we have got the money for it,"Museveni said.

"For the Kamuli-Kigulu-Ilyingo road, we have put in it in the plan(NDP IV)."

The Mbulamuti-Kamuli-Bukungu road which connects key towns and aims to improve transport and economic activity in the Busoga sub-region and is divided into two segments--the 65km Jinja-Mbulamuti-Kamuli section and the 64km Kamuli-Bukungu section.

Parliament last month okayed the borrowing of shs 1.084 trillion (£230.4 million) from Citi Bank for the construction of the long-awaited road.

Health facilities

During the rally, President Museveni threw the gathering into frenzy when he listed a number of health centres that are lined up for elevation by government in the forthcoming term.

He said government will upgrade Kagulu health centre II in Kagulu Sub-County, Nkoone health centre II in Irundu Sub-County and Ngandho health centre II in Ngandho sub-county to health centres IIIs.

"We are also going to construct new health centre IIIs in Gumpi, Buyanja and Kidera sub-counties," he said.

According to Museveni, these will add onto the two health centre IVs, one in each of Budiope West and Budiope East Constituencies.

The Gains to Protect

Starting with peace as the springboard, Museveni listed a number of achievements for the NRM government in the past 40 years that he said ought to be protected by the population.

"NRM is a serious movement and the young members should know that and copy our culture .We are a movement of doers and of determined people and because of that, in the last 40 years we have been able to put several bricks on the house of Uganda," he said.

"You heard how people run from Teso to here because of insecurity by rebels, cattle rustlers and groups supported by foreigners. NRM has been able to defeat all those because of our philosophy of believing in politics of interests and not identity. We don't look at who you are but what you do. You need to find out why peace had eluded all other governments and why peace is not attainable in many countries in Africa and in the world. It will help you know the value of NRM."

In terms of education, the NRM presidential candidate said Buyende's 73 parishes and 14 sub counties currently have 92 government primary schools and six government secondary schools

He however expressed concern that only 37 parishes are hosting at least one government primary schools while 36 parishes are still lacking, which he attributed to poor planning.

Museveni however reaffirmed government's commitment to have a primary school in every parish and a secondary school in every sub county.

In the water sector, he said out of the 546 rural villages in Buyende, 300 have access to a safe water source, representing coverage of 54.9%.

He said 72 boreholes have been drilled, 15 rehabilitated sources and 5 piped water systems constructed while a solar-powered water system has been put in place and is operational in Magogo village.

"We also completed the construction of Kasaikye and Kabugudho piped Water supply schemes which are awaiting commissioning," he said.

Museveni also mentioned the Buyende Town Council Piped Water Supply and Sanitation System serving 26,047 people, Irundu Town Piped Water Supply and Sanitation System serving 15,682 people, Bukungu Landing Site Water Supply System serving 4,200 people, and Lyingo Landing Site Water Supply System serving 1,314 people which have also been constructed.

He mentioned drilling of 12 new boreholes, one piped water system, and rehabilitation of a borehole which works, he said are still ongoing.

Speaking during the same rally, the First Lady, Janet Museveni urged Ugandans to vote for President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers to preserve the peace and all the achievements in the last 40 years.

"Uganda suffered for a long time but by God's grace NRM government brought peace and unity and now is the responsibly of all Ugandans to protect this peace and unity for an opportunity to go forward that our children may have freedom to walk in this land to know there is peace and freedom for every family and person in Uganda. That's why I remind you that when voting day comes, every Ugandan of voting age goes and votes President Museveni and NRM leaders," Mrs Museveni said.

The first NRM vice chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo called for unity among NRM members.

"What has made us last long in power is the discipline we go from the bush. We must keep it and behave well as leaders because we are the example. We must be disciplined. In NRM, we loved each other and we were united . I ask my fellow leaders to keep this spirit."