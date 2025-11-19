Uganda's Electric Mobility Takes Continental Leap With Kiira Motors Expedition Powered By MTN

In a historic demonstration of Ugandan engineering and corporate partnership, Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) will embark on a 13,000-kilometre electric road trek to South Africa with its flagship Kayoola Electric Coach 13M Model 2025.

The journey will span Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, and South Africa.

The expedition, titled "Made in Uganda to Africa: An Electric Trans-African Expedition of Technology and Innovation," aims to highlight the country's leadership in clean mobility and technological innovation.

The dedication session, held on November 14 at Protea Hotel in Kampala, featured prayers led by Pr. Deogratius Musoke, seeking guidance for the vehicle, crew, and the journey ahead.

The event drew high-level delegates from the President's Office, Kiira Motors leadership, and MTN Uganda executives.

MTN Uganda's role as lead sponsor extends beyond financial support, providing essential digital infrastructure to ensure constant communication between the moving coach and mission control.

Ibrahim Senyonga, General Manager of MTN Uganda's Enterprise Business Unit, underscored the importance of connectivity in guaranteeing operational safety and real-time monitoring.

"MTN's connectivity solutions will serve as the primary conduit for enhanced crew security, enabling precise tracking and immediate emergency communication. This fully electric bus, built in Uganda for Africa, powered by MTN's network, represents the golden thread weaving our continent's collective dreams of innovation, connectivity, and clean mobility into reality," Senyonga said.

MTN will also equip the travelling team with e-SIMs, webphones, and MoMo virtual cards to facilitate seamless connectivity and digital payments across borders.

Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, praised the expedition as a milestone for Uganda's e-mobility ambitions.

"This rigorous 13,000-kilometre transit is a testament to the transformative power of Ugandan enterprise and technological ideation. We are proud to see our nation's vision for e-Mobility take on this continental journey, proving our capacity to lead in green technology," she said.

Kiira Motors CEO Isaac Paul Musasizi highlighted the expedition as a demonstration of Uganda's engineering prowess and continental connectivity.

"The flagship Kayoola Electric Coach 13M Model 2025 embodies engineering excellence. This expedition is more than a drive; it illuminates the potential of an innovative Uganda and a connected Africa. MTN's support is crucial in ensuring the safety and operational success of our crew and asset throughout the journey," Musasizi said.

Set to commence in just days, the expedition promises to showcase Uganda's innovation on a continental stage, advancing the country's e-mobility ecosystem and reinforcing the message: "Together, we are Unstoppable."