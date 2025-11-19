Ghana: Former Deputy Finance Minister Criticises Budget Allocation for Fight Against Illegal Mining

18 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former deputy dinance minister Abena Osei Asare has criticised the 2026 national budget for what she describes as a weak commitment to the fight against illegal mining.

During the debate in Parliament today, she argued that government cannot claim illegal mining threatens national survival while allocating what she believes is an insignificant amount to address the problem.

She noted that only 0.003 percent of the total budget has been set aside for efforts to curb illegal mining.

According to her, this shows that the fight is not being taken seriously.

Osei Asare compared the situation to going to a battlefield with plastic chairs instead of ammunition, stressing that the resources provided are far too small to deal with a problem that continues to destroy water bodies, farmlands, and food sources.

She warned that illegal mining is harming communities, poisoning food, and endangering lives.

She urged Parliament to push for an increase in funding before passing the budget.

Osei Asare called for better support for alternative livelihoods for people who depend on illegal mining, noting that such measures would show genuine commitment to protecting the country's future.

By: Jacob Aggrey


