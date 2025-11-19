Rwanda: Fireworks Traders Tipped On Safety Compliance Ahead of Festive Season

As the year draws to a close, authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure fireworks traders strictly comply with safety regulations to prevent accidents during the festive season.

The Ministry of Interior is working closely with companies in the fireworks business to raise awareness of the 2025 ministerial instructions governing the import, storage, trade, transportation, and display of fireworks.

Marie Reine Mugabekazi, International Cooperation Analyst at the ministry, stressed that obtaining a permit is mandatory for anyone handling fireworks.

"Applications to import, export, store, trade, or display fireworks must be submitted in writing to the competent authority, which is required to respond within 30 days," she said, adding that permits may be denied if they pose a security risk.

Last year on New Year's Eve, fireworks lit up the Kigali skyline from locations including Canal Olympia, Rebero, Imbuga City Walk, the Kigali Convention Centre, and Kigali Serena Hotel, with the main display ushering in 2025 at midnight.

Mugabekazi explained that the ministerial instructions provide detailed guidance for traders. Importers must specify the type and quantity of fireworks, their country of origin, and intended use, while supporting documents such as company registration certificates and reports on previous imports are required.

For exports, sellers must present proof from the destination country authorising import or use, alongside proper identification.

Safety measures also apply to storage facilities, which must be located away from residential areas and equipped with fire extinguishers, lightning protection, and proper arrangements for different types of fireworks.

"Storage facilities must keep a register and be staffed by trained personnel. During transportation, fireworks must remain in their original packaging, protected from shocks, friction, and sparks," she said.

Transport plans should be shared in advance, escorts requested when necessary, and vehicles dedicated exclusively to fireworks, staffed with qualified personnel and equipped with fire extinguishers.

Companies seeking to trade in fireworks must submit a written permit application, proof of safe storage facilities, and the curriculum vitae of a qualified handler. Permit holders are required to keep detailed records of all transactions and submit monthly activity reports.

In the event of business closure, they must immediately notify authorities and declare any remaining stock.

Aphrodise Uzayisaba, a fireworks trader, noted that individuals planning year-end displays must indicate the display location and secure a permit in advance.

"Handling fireworks requires extreme caution. They must be stored safely, and their use requires a special permit," he said, adding that demand is rising, particularly from hotels and government institutions. "Those who wish to use fireworks for just one display of about a minute pay around Rwf 1.8 million."

Display permits are issued only if applicants have trained staff, a comprehensive display plan, and a recommendation letter from the relevant local authority, supported by an assessment report from a security committee which comprises officers from Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP).

During a recent awareness campaign, authorities warned that traders operating without authorisation, storing fireworks improperly, or mixing them with other merchandise pose serious risks. They noted that some individuals attempt to ignite fireworks without professional training, creating hazardous situations.

Only specialists--often former military personnel familiar with explosives--or certified companies are authorised to conduct displays.

The Ministry emphasised that awareness efforts are being intensified due to the surge in fireworks use during the festive season and reiterated that full adherence to guidelines is essential to ensure safe and orderly celebrations for all.