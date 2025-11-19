Zimbabwe: ZIFA Blocks PSL Bid to Suspend Relegation, Says Proposal Is Invalid

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has blocked the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) move to suspend relegation for the current season, saying the decision, made just days before the campaign ends, "cannot be implemented."

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, the PSL resolved to scrap relegation for the 2025 season. Under PSL's proposal, eight teams that were facing relegation this season would survive, while the four regional division champions would be promoted to the topflight, bringing the league to 22 clubs.

The meeting was convened after ZIFA had earlier recommended a 20-team league structure.

In a statement, ZIFA, however, trashed the PSL's resolution,

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Association wishes to make it unequivocally clear that this proposal cannot be implemented. Promotion and relegation are fundamental components of football competition and are essential to maintaining the integrity, fairness, and sporting merit of the league system."

ZIFA confirmed that four clubs will be relegated at the conclusion of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, which officially ends on 23 November 2025.

The association also reminded the PSL to follow proper procedure when proposing structural changes in the future.

"Should the Premier Soccer League or any other member wish to propose an adjustment to the number of participating teams or propose any other resolution, such a request must be formally submitted to the Association. In accordance with ZIFA statutes, the proposal will then be tabled for consideration at the next ZIFA Congress," reads the statement.