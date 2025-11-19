Eritrea: World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week

Asmara, 18 November 2025 - The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministries of Agriculture and Land, Water and Environment, as well as UN partners, has commenced the World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week campaign under the theme "Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future." The campaign is scheduled to take place from 17 to 24 November.

At the launching event held on 17 November at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall in Asmara, representatives of partner institutions delivered messages of support.

At the event, discussion papers were presented focusing on Multi-Drug Resistant Klebsiella Pneumoniae, a cross-sectional study conducted on bacterial pathogens and outcomes, and investigations into antimicrobial resistance patterns in urinary tract infections. The participants, for their part, conducted extensive discussions on the papers presented.

Speaking to Erina, Dr. Mulugeta Russom, Head of Drug Side-Effect Management at the National Medicine and Food Administration and coordinator of the program, said that the objective of the event is to enhance the awareness of health and agricultural professionals as well as the public at large to ensure the proficient use of medicines and antibiotics.

Dr. Goitom Mebrahtu, Director General of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, said that this year's theme calls for urgent and collective action on antimicrobial medicines to safeguard the health and well-being of future generations.