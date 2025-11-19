Eritrea: The Enduring Wisdom of African Justice - Eritrean Customary Laws and the Blueprint for Modern Criminal Law

In the contemporary discourse on law and globalization, Africa's rich tapestry of customary laws is often overlooked. Yet these deeply rooted legal traditions usually embody the principles that govern modern legal systems worldwide. Eritrea, an African nation with iconic customary laws, offers a compelling case study. Customary law, by definition, comprises the obligatory rules inherent to the indigenous people of a community, highly valued and adhered to by the public it represents.

This article argues that long before the arrival of colonizers, Eritrean customary systems were already sophisticated instruments for maintaining peace, security, and order. We focus on four key principles enshrined in various Eritrean customary laws that reflect the fundamental tenets of modern criminal law and demonstrate a profound respect for human dignity and due process.

Presumption of Innocence

The presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of any modern criminal justice institution, dictating that an accused person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. This is a universally accepted legal and international right (e.g., Article 11 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Eritrean customary laws clearly anticipate this principle. For example, the Adkeme Mlgae Customary Law places the burden of proof squarely on the accuser, not the accused. Judges refuse to pronounce judgment until the accuser provides evidence and testimony that proves the crime was committed beyond a reasonable doubt, effectively upholding the pillar that the accused is innocent until proven guilty.

Similarly, the Adgena Tegelba Customary Law presumes the accused to be innocent until guilt is established by a due investigation from the judge and credible human testimonies, reflecting a conscious societal demand for a high standard of proof before conviction.

Public Participation

Public participation ensures that justice is not only done but is seen to be done, fostering awareness and public confidence in the legal system--a modern goal often achieved through juries or public hearings.

In traditional Eritrean society, this principle was integral to the judicial process:

The Bayto System: Although no specific rule explicitly mandated "public participation," it was an accepted fact of Eritrean legal life. Societies settled their matters in front of the Bayto under a sycamore tree. This was the central gathering place where villagers discussed law, order, and justice, confirming that any issue was settled in the open presence of the public.

Customary Law Commands: The customary laws of Adgena Tegelba, Adkeme Mlgae, and Logo Chwa all command that any litigation--whether for arbitration or judgment--must be given in the presence of the Bayto or Chiqa Adi (local leader). This indirectly but effectively institutionalized public participation, ensuring that individual rights were protected and justice was administered openly and accountably.

The Right to Have a Counsel

The right to counsel is a crucial protection for the accused, who are often laymen incapable of understanding complex charges or procedures. Modern legal systems provide attorneys to ensure an effective defense.

This right is explicitly recognized across several Eritrean customary codes: The Adkeme Mlgae customary law clearly states that any accused has the right to be represented by an attorney of his choice, emphasizing the importance of rightful defense. Moreover, the Adkeme Mlgae laws provide that any accused person has a maximum of 10 days to appoint an attorney of his choice. The Adgena Tegelba customary law declares that any accused person has the right to a defense through an attorney. Not far from the Adgena Tegelba and Adkeme Mlgae, the Logo Chwa customary law also reflects the importance of legal representation for accused individuals, defining the ethical obligation of attorneys during trial proceedings. The right to counsel is also enshrined in Sahel customary law, which states that individuals who are incapable of representing themselves have the right to appoint an attorney. These laws were instruments that contemplated moral duty and upheld one's right to defend in a just customary system.

The Principle of Speedy Trial

The principle of speedy trial guarantees protection against unreasonable delays in criminal proceedings, thereby safeguarding the accused against the arbitrary deprivation of liberty and fostering public confidence in the justice system.

Eritrean customary systems enforced strict deadlines to ensure efficiency:

Shewate Anseba Customary Law: This law emphasizes that any issue shall be settled within a time span of one month, dictating that parties should bring their case to the judge within thirty days maximum. Failure by one party to litigate within the month allows the proceedings to continue in their absence, highlighting the importance of timely justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dembezan Customary Laws: This code reinforces the principle in the execution of judgments, dictating that blood money (compensation) should be paid as quickly as possible to prevent severe retaliatory consequences from the deceased's family members.

The existence of principles such as the presumption of innocence, public participation, the right to counsel, and the speedy-trial guarantee in Eritrean customary law--some of which predate the 15th Century--is truly surprising. These laws are a testament to a society that upheld human dignity and believed that justice is attained through the due process of law, a principle that the world today champions.

Though some of these customary rules may require extensive research and explanation, their significance as a source of rich, wide-ranging law cannot be overstated. With extensive research and discussion, Eritrean customary laws could serve as the indispensable foundation of Eritrean jurisprudence and a distinct Eritrean school of legal thought that perfectly fits the nation's unique societal structure.