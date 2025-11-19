Uganda: Republic of Korea Provides Lifesaving Food Assistance to 800,000 Refugees and School Children in Uganda

Gulu, Uganda — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has today welcomed a contribution of over 2,500 metric tons of rice, valued at USD 2.9 million, from the Republic of Korea during a handover ceremony at WFP's logistics hub in Gulu, Northern Uganda. This contribution will support the food needs of 600,000 refugees in thirteen settlements and 200,000 school children in the food insecure Karamoja region for one year. WFP currently supports 700,000 refugees with food, cash, as well as programmes to increase self-reliance and improve the nutrition of mothers and their children. In May this year, severe funding shortfalls forced WFP to suspend food assistance to one million refugees while dramatically cutting ration sizes for others.

"Over the years, the Republic of Korea has provided consistent and reliable support when it has been needed most," said Lauren Landis, WFP's Country Director in Uganda. "At a time when humanitarian funding gaps threaten to push vulnerable families deeper into hunger, Korea's contribution demonstrates the power of international solidarity in addressing the refugee crisis."

The rice will also boost school feeding programmes in Karamoja, where the Government in partnership with WFP provide daily hot meals to over 255,000 children in 320 schools across nine districts--a critical intervention in a region where one in four children suffers from chronic malnutrition.

"The Republic of Korea is proud to stand with Uganda and the international community in supporting refugees who have been forced to flee their homes," said H.E. Park Sung-soo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uganda. "This contribution reflects Korea's commitment to humanitarian principles and our recognition of Uganda's generous refugee hosting policies. By supporting both refugees and school children in Karamoja, we are investing in immediate food security and long-term human capital development. We believe that ensuring access to nutritious food and education is fundamental to helping vulnerable communities restore dignity and hope for their futures."

Uganda hosts Africa's largest refugee population - approximately 1.9 million people - primarily fleeing conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Republic of Korea has been a major contributor to WFP in Uganda, providing more than 26,000 metric tonnes of rice since 2018.