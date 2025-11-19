Tunisia: Major Projects Committee - Hospital Works Begin - Mezzouna Plastic Bag Unit Added

Tunis, Nov. 18 — The Major Projects Committee, which met on Tuesday at El Kasbah, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, approved the immediate launch of procedures for the reconstruction of the main building of Hedi Chaker University Hospital in Sfax, the development of Bir Ali Ben Khalifa Hospital in Sfax Governorate and the acceleration of works at the Class B Regional Hospital in Thala, Kasserine Governorate.

The committee, in its sixth meeting, also decided to include the project for the establishment of a plastic bag manufacturing and printing unit, along with a fertiliser packaging unit in Mezzouna, Sidi Bouzid Governorate, in the list of major projects, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

Key components of the project to reopen the industrial complex in Mezzouna include a unit for producing and printing multi-size plastic bags and a fertiliser packaging unit.

This project will allow the Mezzouna complex to resume its original activity of locally producing plastic bags instead of importing them, thereby supporting the local industrial fabric by reducing supply times and import volumes, in line with the state's strategy to protect the national economy and direct production to meet the needs of several Tunisian industrial enterprises.

It will also contribute to reviving economic activity in Mezzouna and creating sustainable development projects capable of generating long-term employment opportunities for young people in Mezzouna and surrounding areas.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of accelerating the implementation of all public projects across the country and completing them within the specified deadlines, considering them a key pillar for achieving balanced comprehensive development, promoting investment, economic growth, and employment, in line with the vision of President Kais Saied.

Zenzri stressed, at the end of the meeting's work, the need to overcome all challenges and difficulties and to intensify efforts at both central and regional levels by all officials in ministries, public structures, and governorates to accelerate the execution of all public projects, ensuring continuous field monitoring. This is to ensure that projects are completed on time and with the required quality, meeting the legitimate expectations of Tunisians throughout the country.

Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani presented a report on the projects to rebuild the main building of Hedi Chaker University Hospital in Sfax, develop Bir Ali Ben Khalifa Hospital in the Sfax Governorate, and complete the Class B Regional Hospital in Thala, Kasserine Governorate.

Additionally, Minister of Industry, Mines, and Energy, Fatma Thabet Chiboub, presented a report on the project to reopen the Mezzouna industrial complex in Sidi Bouzid Governorate.