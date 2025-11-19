South Africa: Police Probe ATM Heist at Lwandle Business Centre - South African News Briefs - November 19, 2025

Police Probe Lwandle ATM Heist After Suspects Break in Through Roof

Police are investigating an ATM heist at the Nomzamo Business Centre in Lwandle after suspects broke in through the roof, reports EWN. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said that the perpetrators entered the building from above and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop to assist in the investigation.

South Africa Urged to Boost Local Drug Manufacturing to Cut Import Costs

Professor Jimmy Volmink says South Africa urgently needs to develop its own pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, warning that reliance on imports is becoming increasingly costly, reports SABC News. Speaking as the keynote lecturer at a Global Health Public Institution event at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, he said that the continent has already made important progress through institutions like the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Volmink highlighted a framework built on five pillars, including strengthening public health institutions and expanding vaccine manufacturing through collaboration, with a goal for global partners to source at least 30% of vaccines from Africa.

Cape Town Assessing Displacement After Phumlani Village Fire

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk team is conducting an assessment to determine how many people were displaced by the fire that swept through Phumlani Village, reports EWN. Fire and rescue services said that they received reports of multiple structures engulfed in flames. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that the blaze has since been fully contained. He said initial estimates suggest several dozen structures were affected. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

