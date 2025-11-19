Kenya: 'Hii Wanyama Wananuka Vibaya' Mosiria Outlaws Livestock Keeping in Nairobi Residential Neighbourhoods

Nairobi — Immediate former Nairobi County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria has declared that animal farming will no longer be allowed in the capital's residential estates, warning that livestock kept in densely populated neighbourhoods will be removed.

Mosiria who has been moved to the new docket of Citizen Engagement, said the county had noted a growing trend of residents keeping goats, sheep and other livestock in compact estates, turning residential streets into "makeshift livestock holding areas" and exposing neighbours to foul smells and health risks.

"What should be an ordinary residential street cannot be turned into an animal farm. It is unacceptable and unlawful," he said, a day before Governor Sakaja effected teh changes, adding that the city must remain "clean, organised and healthy for all residents."

During a visit to Kiamaiko, Mosiria flagged one case in which a resident was allegedly keeping sheep and goats by the roadside outside her home. In a video shared on his X account, Mosiria is heard calling the livestock owner and giving her a seven-day ultimatum to relocate the animals.

"Hii wanyama wananuka vibaya (These animals smell badly)," he said in the recording. "Ninakupatia siku saba utafute suluhisho, la sivyo tutakuja na maafisa wetu wa department of agriculture tu-impound hawa wanyama," he warned, saying the animals would be seized until a suitable location is found.

Mosiria stressed that while urban farming is permitted in designated areas and under proper regulation, keeping livestock in high-density residential zones violates county by-laws and infringes on the comfort and welfare of neighbours.

He reminded residents that Nairobi law only allows animal keeping under strict licensing, welfare and land-use requirements, and that those who ignore the rules risk penalties, including fines and impounding of animals.

"We don't allow animals by the roadside or in close proximity to homes. The smell here is not good for the people," Mosiria told the livestock owner over the phone, urging Nairobi residents to familiarise themselves with county laws on livestock and pet ownership.