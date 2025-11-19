South Africa: Integrating Health Services for Mom and Baby Could Reduce Clinic Visits By Half

In South Africa, many mothers and their babies have to visit the clinic more than 10 times in the first six months of the postnatal period. Early findings from an ongoing implementation science project suggests we can get this down to five. The hope is that the new approach will also help reduce HIV transmission from mothers to their babies.

Over the last two decades, South Africa has taken huge strides in reducing HIV transmission from mothers to their babies (often called vertical transmission).

Maternal deaths from non-pregnancy-related infections have decreased, because more women are taking HIV treatment, and HIV rates among babies at birth have also gone down. This has all been possible largely because of integrating HIV services with our antenatal services, Dr Jeanette Wessels, of the University of Pretoria's Research Centre for Maternal, Fetal, Newborn and Child Health Care Strategies, told delegates at the recent Southern African HIV Clinicians Society (SAHCS) Conference.

However, a closer look at the data shows us that while vertical transmission at or before birth has come down dramatically, HIV transmission in the months after birth remains alarmingly common. This happens particularly when the mother contracts HIV in this period and the virus is then transmitted to her baby before she is diagnosed, or before the virus can be brought under control with antiretrovirals. As Wessels puts it, "our next frontier to tackle is the breastfeeding period".

During the antenatal period (before birth), pregnant women are offered HIV tests and prevention pills or HIV treatment when they visit clinics for their pregnancy check-ups. However, during the postnatal period (after birth), HIV services are not integrated in the same way. This fragmentation of care after birth is a key driver of vertical transmissions, suggests specialist paediatrician Dr Nthabiseng Serudu-Nageng. The thinking is that the fragmentation and high number of clinic visits makes it less likely that new HIV infections in mothers will be picked up before the virus can be transmitted to their babies and that it makes it less likely that new mothers will take the HIV prevention pills or HIV treatment they might need.

Spotlight previously reported that, according to the latest estimates from Thembisa - the leading mathematical model of HIV and TB in South Africa - of the roughly 7 200 babies who contracted HIV in the country from mid-2023 to mid-2024, only about 2 500 got HIV before or at birth. This means that about 4 700 babies got HIV in the months after birth, and while some of these mothers were on antiretroviral therapy, according to the Thembisa estimates, the majority of mothers had not been diagnosed with HIV yet. Meaning a contributing factor to some of these infections is likely that many of these mothers got HIV after the birth of their babies and were unaware of it.

Wessels told delegates that around 75% of mother-to-child transmission of HIV is happening during breastfeeding, and just over one third (35%) of those are due to new HIV infections in the mother. She added that about 80% of those new infections in babies after birth happen in the first six months.

It is important to realise that in terms of absolute numbers, HIV transmission during the breastfeeding period has gone down, but proportionally more babies are getting HIV after birth, explained Professor Ute Feucht, the Director for the University of Pretoria's Research Centre for Maternal, Fetal, Newborn and Child Health Care Strategies. Feucht is also the Community Paediatrician in the Tshwane District Clinical Specialist Team at the Gauteng Department of Health.

Clinic visits can be halved

To improve care in the postnatal period, researchers in Gauteng have launched an ambitious implementation science project called Sihamba Kunye. Their key idea is that clinic visits for mother and baby can be much better integrated and optimised. This could make it more likely that mother and baby will attend all required clinic visits and get all the healthcare services they need. The project is funded by the Gates Foundation.

During the postnatal period, said Wessels, a mother may have to come to the clinic up to 11 or 12 times in the first six months. This can be to get her baby to the necessary visits for immunisations, as well as family planning, to pick up HIV treatment or prevention pills or postnatal care for herself. Wessels was presenting early observations from the study at the SAHCS conference.

Commenting on this, Feucht, who is the study's principal investigator, told Spotlight: "That is twice a month, and yes, with a newborn baby!"

To make matters worse, throughout these many visits, mothers and babies are often seen separately, which isn't optimal since, as Serudu-Nageng pointed out, "whatever affects the mother directly impacts her baby, so integrating their care is essential". She is the study's consultant paediatrician.

"One of the biggest challenges mothers face is having to come to the clinic many times in the first six months. This has a huge impact: it affects food security, especially for unemployed mothers, its transport costs, its time away from work or home, and long waiting hours at the facility. Each visit comes with an emotional and financial cost," said Serudu-Nageng.

"Through the Sihamba Kunye project, we are addressing this [challenge] by aligning and coordinating the mother and baby's visits so they can be seen together, on the same day and ideally at the same service point," she said. "This reduces the number of visits, saves time and cost for the mother, eases the workload for the facility because it means less feet through the clinic all while maintaining quality care for both mother and baby."

By coordinating these different visits, the total number of times a mother and baby might need to go the facility is reduced to only five visits.

How it works

The researchers conducted time-and-motion studies - where industrial engineering students from the University of Pretoria followed patients around with stopwatches to time how long it took them to move through the clinic from arrival to exit. They also conducted interviews with mothers and infant pairs, had consultations with facility managers, and conducted workshops with healthcare workers, as well as created curated resources and tools to assist with the transition to offering integrated care.

Integration of services was classified into two levels, depending how much the services could be streamlined, said Serudu-Nageng. Level two integration means that a mom and her baby are seen on the same day, but at different parts of the facility and likely by different nurses. Level three integration means they are seen together, on the same day, by the same nurse.

"We worked closely with facility managers, sub-district programme managers and clinicians to redesign processes and adapt the model to fit each facility's realities," she said.

The time-and-motion studies helped identify bottlenecks and improve the flow and efficacy at the clinics, Serudu-Nageng said. One big time waster was that if a mom comes in with her baby and the healthcare staff only draw baby's file but later see mom also needs care, she'll have to go back to get her own file. To resolve this, the project recommends drawing both mom and baby's files when they visit the facility, regardless of the reason for the visit.

One major component of integrating care, Serudu-Nageng said, was task-shifting. This is to ensure that professional nurses have the time to spend doing clinical consultations with mom and baby together, since their consultation time has essentially doubled. This means designating tasks like checking vital signs, weighing, giving immunisations and vitamin A and deworming to support staff, leaving professional nurses to do tasks only they are qualified to do.

"[T]he professional nurses can be used for other things like clinical decision making and we can rather delegate work that doesn't require clinical decision making to lower cadres of nurses of staff," she said. "Together, these efforts have helped facilities streamline workflow, strengthen teamwork and deliver this integrated postnatal care package for both mothers and babies."

Another thing the researchers did was to compile two important tools that pulled together information from all the relevant national guidelines for primary healthcare- like the HIV, TB, ideal clinic and immunisation guidelines - and putting them together in one place called the the First 1000-day Roadmap. This is used alongside an Integration Wheel that helps nurses coordinate the different visits moms might need to come to the clinic for.

Wessels in her presentation explained that the roadmap has different sections categorised according to the type of visit mom and baby are at the clinic for. She gave the example of the 10-week visit, where babies normally receive some of their key childhood immunisations. One section of the roadmap will include "all the care needed for the mom, her general postnatal care, nutrition, VTP [Vertical Transmission Prevention] and screening like TB screening, STIs, mental health, her contraception and extra care". The other section will cover all the things the baby will need.

The roadmap is used alongside the Integration Wheel, which is designed like a pregnancy wheel. The front of the wheel can spin to the visit the mom and baby are at the clinic for. "It outlines [among other things] what you do for an HIV positive mom, for an HIV negative mom, what contraception do you get every mom," Wessels said. At the back, the wheel has information on the different visits mom and baby would still need to come to the clinic for and helps nurses align those visits.

With these resources, according to Wessels, nurses at the participating facilities are able to align mom and baby's visits from their six-day postnatal visit and can reduce those visits to only five in the first six months.

What's next?

The response to the project has been very positive and created a bit of a "snowball effect", Feucht said. "The district has actually been asking us, when can we go to the rest [of the clinics in Tshwane]?"

The first phase, she added, was to figure out what is possible in terms of integrating care and how can it be done. "[T]he next step is then taking that toolkit out to the other provinces as well."

The research team hopes to have several publications showcasing their findings ready to present at key health conferences next year. But they also hope to see the model being more widely used in the future.

"It's got potential to transform the postnatal period and make it as good as the antenatal period," Serudu-Nageng said. "[I]ntegrating care and putting the patient at the centre will really, really, be great for outcomes, but for mom and baby as well."

"Based on my experience, this approach is highly feasible within the broader public healthcare system because it builds on existing structures and staff," she added. "It is practical and scalable, and we are hopeful that it will serve as a proof of concept for future scale-up across South Africa's public health system."

Disclosure: The Gates Foundation is mentioned in this article. Spotlight receives funding from the Gates Foundation, but is editorially independent - an independence that the editors guard jealously. Spotlight is a member of the South African Press Council and subject to the Press Code.